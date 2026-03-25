World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran

World

Estonia is prepared to send its military personnel to participate in a potential operation against Iran in coordination with the United States, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said, as reported by ERR.

Patkuli Observation Deck
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raita Futo from Tokyo, Japan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Patkuli Observation Deck

"We do not know what the ongoing negotiations will look like or what impact they will have, but it is clear that it is in our interest to be at the negotiating table. So that if one day we face difficulties, the Americans will stand with us,” he stated.

The minister did not specify whether a formal request had been received from Washington regarding Estonia's participation.

No Concerns Over Ukraine Being Sidelined

Pevkur also stressed that Estonia does not fear that the United States will shift its focus away from Ukraine amid escalating tensions with Iran, signaling continued confidence in Washington's commitments.

Previous Military Engagements

In 2024, Estonia took part in the European Union's naval operation Aspides, aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks. At that time, the Baltic state contributed a single servicemember to the mission.

The latest statement underscores Estonia's willingness to remain actively involved in international security efforts alongside its Western allies, even as global tensions intensify.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Canadian Army Humiliated in Arctic as Chinook Helicopter Freezes in Hangar
World
Canadian Army Humiliated in Arctic as Chinook Helicopter Freezes in Hangar
Washington Offers Sanctions Lift to Iran in Exchange for Nuclear Rollback
World
Washington Offers Sanctions Lift to Iran in Exchange for Nuclear Rollback
Benzene Found in Household Gas Across Western Europe, Raising Cancer Concerns
Society
Benzene Found in Household Gas Across Western Europe, Raising Cancer Concerns
Popular
Iranian Beauty Reveals Unpleasant Truth to Netanyahu: The Traitors Were Right Beside Him

US and Israeli plans to destabilize Iran falter as Tehran consolidates, PVO systems withstand attacks, and the Ormuz Strait emerges as a choke point for global energy.

Iranian Beauty Reveals Unpleasant Truth to Netanyahu: The Traitors Were Right Beside Him
Turkey’s Central Bank Prepares Gold Sell-Off to Defend Lira Amid Iran Conflict
Turkey’s Central Bank Prepares Gold Sell-Off to Defend Lira Amid Iran Conflict
New US Nuclear Missile Designed to Strike Moscow Seen on B-52 Bomber
Canadian Army Humiliated in Arctic as Chinook Helicopter Freezes in Hangar
From Iran to Impeachment: Trump’s Team Divided as War Pressures Mount Daria Aslamova Hungary Election Clash: Orban Accuses Ukraine of Espionage Ahead of Vote Lyuba Lulko US Elections 2028: Elite Power Struggles and the Future After Trump Said Gafurov
Behind Closed Doors in Florida: How Kyiv Struggles to Navigate US Demands
US Reporter Signs Contract with Russian Forces for Donbas Deployment
Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran
Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran
Last materials
From Bordeaux to Flute: How Glass Shape Changes Taste of Wine
70-Year-Old Russian Lawmaker and Forbes Millionaire Signs Contract for Military Operation
Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran
Eating Dates Daily May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s and Improve Heart Health
Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier
US to Send Nuclear Reactor Spacecraft to Mars Carrying Helicopter Fleet
Tehran Issues Stark Warning as Washington Balances Strikes and Diplomacy
USA Will Deliver Europe’s Rosalind Franklin Rover to Mars Instead of Russia in 2028
Benzene Found in Household Gas Across Western Europe, Raising Cancer Concerns
Washington Offers Sanctions Lift to Iran in Exchange for Nuclear Rollback
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.