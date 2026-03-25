Former Soviet State Signals Readiness to Join US-Led Operation Against Iran

Estonia is prepared to send its military personnel to participate in a potential operation against Iran in coordination with the United States, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said, as reported by ERR.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raita Futo from Tokyo, Japan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Patkuli Observation Deck

"We do not know what the ongoing negotiations will look like or what impact they will have, but it is clear that it is in our interest to be at the negotiating table. So that if one day we face difficulties, the Americans will stand with us,” he stated.

The minister did not specify whether a formal request had been received from Washington regarding Estonia's participation.

No Concerns Over Ukraine Being Sidelined

Pevkur also stressed that Estonia does not fear that the United States will shift its focus away from Ukraine amid escalating tensions with Iran, signaling continued confidence in Washington's commitments.

Previous Military Engagements

In 2024, Estonia took part in the European Union's naval operation Aspides, aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks. At that time, the Baltic state contributed a single servicemember to the mission.

The latest statement underscores Estonia's willingness to remain actively involved in international security efforts alongside its Western allies, even as global tensions intensify.