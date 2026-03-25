Washington Offers Sanctions Lift to Iran in Exchange for Nuclear Rollback

Israeli broadcaster N12 has revealed details of a 15-point peace plan proposed by the United States for Iran, which includes lifting sanctions and providing assistance for civilian nuclear development.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Iranian flag

Earlier reports indicated that Washington had presented Tehran with a comprehensive proposal aimed at ending the conflict. Negotiations are expected to take place during a one-month ceasefire period.

According to The New York Times, Pakistan acted as an intermediary in delivering the plan. The proposal addresses Iran's missile and nuclear programs, as well as freedom of navigation.

What the United States Offers

The United States proposes lifting all sanctions on Iran and removing the threat of their reimposition, provided Tehran complies with the terms of the agreement.

Washington is also prepared to assist Iran in developing its civilian nuclear program in Bushehr for electricity generation.

Earlier, Axios reported that the US and regional посредники were considering high-level peace talks with Iran as early as March 26, although a response from Tehran is still pending.

What Washington Demands

In return, the United States demands that Iran freeze its nuclear program, limit it strictly to civilian purposes, and halt the expansion of uranium enrichment capabilities.

According to the plan, Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear potential and commit never to pursue nuclear weapons. Uranium enrichment on Iranian territory would be prohibited.

Enriched uranium would remain under international supervision in agreed quantities, with monitoring mechanisms implemented under the oversight of the IAEA.

The US also requires Iran to transfer approximately 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent to the agency.

Key nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow would be decommissioned and dismantled. Restrictions on Iran's missile program would be addressed at a later stage, including limits on quantity and range.

Additionally, Washington demands that Iran ensure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and cease financing proxy groups in the Middle East.

Political Reactions and Ongoing Talks

US President Trump said Washington is already in contact with "the right people” in Iran and claimed they are highly interested in reaching a deal.

"We are talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal very badly,” Trump said, adding that the situation remains fluid.

He also confirmed that Vice President J. D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are involved in consultations.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his aide Ron Dermer to monitor the negotiations closely to ensure Israel's strategic interests are protected. According to Bloomberg, the Israeli government remains cautious about a potential deal that could conflict with its security concerns.