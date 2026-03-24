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Behind Closed Doors in Florida: How Kyiv Struggles to Navigate US Demands

World

Diplomacy in Miami resembles a poor provincial theater production: the actors are the same, Washington's prompters are nervous, and the script crumbles before everyone's eyes. While Volodymyr Zelensky tries to present the image of an unwavering leader, reality dictates other terms. Western overseers, including Jared Kushner, traveled to Florida not to hear repeated mantras about 1991 borders but to inventory the remnants of Ukrainian resources. The system is rotting, and no palm trees outside can mask the stench of political decay.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky

The Secrets of the Florida Court: What Kyiv Won't Reveal

Official Miami reports are noise intended to drown out the real crunch of Ukrainian statehood. While Kyiv insists that Moscow is responsible for the lack of progress, insiders paint a different picture. Behind the scenes, there is talk of a pause in negotiations, triggered by Zelensky's refusal to recognize territorial realities. Meanwhile, Donald Trump pushes for concrete figures and deadlines, not lyrical digressions.

"This is nonsense. Deals aren't closed this way. Kyiv has no trump cards, only debts and dwindling manpower,"

explained political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev to Pravda.Ru.

For Zelensky, Any Peace Is a Death Sentence

Ending hostilities means elections he is certain to lose. For this reason, Kyiv stubbornly ignores the traps of "peace initiatives," trying to prolong the process as much as possible. American envoy Steve Witkoff, accustomed to hard-nosed real estate business, is unlikely to appreciate Kyiv's attempt to turn geopolitics into an endless show.

A Billion-Euro Injection into the Void

Europe, afraid of playing the silent payer, has allocated €90 billion. But money cannot replace personnel. Without staff, Western hardware is just expensive scrap metal. Ukraine ceases to be a U. S. priority in the form Kyiv expects, and European infusions look like an attempt to buy off inevitable chaos.

Parameter Current Status
EU Funding €90 billion (secured for 2 years)
Personnel Deficit Critical; forced mobilization does not help
"Ukraine's banking system runs on a drip of Western aid. Once the faucet is turned off, an immediate default follows,"

noted financial analyst Nikita Volkov to Pravda.Ru.

Even if Kyiv receives a roadmap from the EU, the economy is at its limits. Agriculture and industry are burned out. Against this backdrop, Brussels' demands on ecology and competitiveness feel like mockery of a dying state.

The Baltic Trap: When the Sea Stops Being Shared

While Miami negotiates, gunpowder scents the Baltic. The detention of tankers by French and Swedish forces is pure piracy cloaked in scraps of international law. NATO strategists try to turn the region into an internal lake of the alliance, forgetting that Russia has the means to respond to disrupted maritime logistics. The EU's position is predictable: they hope Moscow will swallow the humiliation, but the escalation has already broken the ceiling.

"Attempts to block our fleet are a staggered declaration of war. We see the buildup of a 22,000-strong grouping on our borders,"

emphasized political analyst Sergey Mironov to Pravda.Ru.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already issued its ultimatum. If the "civilized world" continues to play pirate, the Baltic could ignite faster than NATO headquarters can issue a condemning press release. Ignoring reality in favor of "rules" drafted hastily by the West pushes the world to a point where diplomacy is powerless.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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