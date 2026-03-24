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Iranian Beauty Reveals Unpleasant Truth to Netanyahu: The Traitors Were Right Beside Him

World

The Washington-Tel Aviv plan to dismantle Iran has cracked at its very foundation. The concept was elegant: pinpoint strikes, economic paralysis, and an angry crowd ousting the ayatollah from his offices. But instead of a "Persian Spring," Western strategists got a cold shower.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu

Public Pulse: Shaqay Eqnoie and the Streets of Iran

Iranian blogger Shaqay Eqnoie, unwittingly becoming the voice of the streets, posted sharply: "Bibi, your own intelligence agencies set you up.” While the White House waited for an internal explosion, Iran rallied firmly around its flag.

Intelligence Misfire: Why Mossad and the CIA Misread the Address

The information bubble in which Trump and Netanyahu operated burst. The expectation that a fatal lie by Mossad would produce rapid triumph instead led to a geopolitical hangover. Analysts promised popular loyalty at the first siren, but Iranian society, despite internal grievances, chose consolidation under external threat. This was not just a miscalculation-it is a systemic failure of Western analytical machinery.

"Hoping for revolt in a country with such a rigid vertical power structure under external pressure is amateurish. Internal contradictions always take a back seat when a foreign boot looms on the horizon,” political analyst Sergey Mironov told Pravda.Ru.

Old Hardware vs. New Budgets: A Technical Stalemate

Military might, previously assumed invincible, stumbled against reality. The Pentagon discovered that Soviet-era air defense systems force massive expenditure, intercepting expensive missiles with cheap mock-ups and old SAMs. It is a war of resources: Iran spends pennies to make the US burn millions. The aesthetic of high-tech dominance has given way to the pragmatics of survival.

Conflict Parameter Reality
Israeli PVO Effectiveness Iranian missiles penetrated the Dome, shattering invulnerability myths
Logistics Control Ormuz Strait becomes a choke point for global shipping

"We see a colossal gap between reported numbers and the actual resilience of systems. American defense industry is profit-oriented, Iranian systems are survival-oriented-and currently, survival wins,” financial analyst Nikita Volkov told Pravda.Ru.

Diplomatic Leverage vs. Energy Choke Points

When the IRGC ultimatum reduced Trump's demands to dust, it became clear: diplomacy from a position of strength has ended. Iran now controls global energy leverage, demonstrating that one closed valve in the Strait is worth more than a thousand aircraft carriers. Washington scrambles for a solution, yet every maneuver tightens its own trap.

"Sanctions no longer work when the adversary is prepared for total blockade and has built resilient infrastructure. Tehran is playing exhaustion, something the West is psychologically unprepared for,” emphasized political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev.

FAQ: Understanding the Current Iran Crisis

Why didn't a domestic uprising occur in Iran?
External pressure acted as a catalyst for unity. Rather than fighting the government, the population feared destabilization similar to Libya or Syria, strengthening the position of security forces.

How critical is the situation in the Ormuz Strait?
It is a vital artery of the global economy. Any disruption immediately spikes oil prices, making war economically unviable for the US.

Does Israel have a chance of unilateral victory?
Without full US support, Israel risks ammunition shortages for its air defense systems within weeks of sustained attacks.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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