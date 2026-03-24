Canadian Army Humiliated in Arctic as Chinook Helicopter Freezes in Hangar

The Canadian military in the Arctic has faced a public embarrassment reminiscent of an old refrigerator left out in the polar cold: noisy, ineffective, and with doors frozen shut. Operation Nanook-Nunalivut, intended to showcase Canada's Arctic readiness, turned into a reality-show-like display of survival where the thermometer emerged as the unlikely victor. At -60°C, Ottawa's geopolitical ambitions shrink faster than the metal of its celebrated artillery.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cpl Lee Goddard is licensed under OGL 2 Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter firing flares over Afghanistan MOD 45158742

Frozen Steel: Why the Chinook Couldn't Take Off

The Arctic does not forgive design flaws. Canadians constructed a hangar for helicopters but skimped on heating, leaving the only warm area far from the main doors. The result was predictable: the gates iced over, trapping a Chinook helicopter inside. According to specifications, Chinooks already fail at -40°C, leaving the aircraft imprisoned while the true polar night raged outside.

"NATO equipment is traditionally delicate. It is built for comfort and logistics that work like clockwork. In the real North, where lubricants turn to stone, their superiority evaporates," explained political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev in a Pravda. Ru interview.

Artillery Fiasco at the Edge of the World

The M777 howitzers fared no better. One unit was damaged during transport over icy terrain, while the second remained unused, as commanders feared snow and dust could disrupt the local civilian airport. If military personnel hesitate to interfere with civilian flights, the question arises: how will they respond to actual threats?

Equipment Outcome Chinook Helicopters Frozen in hangar M777 Howitzers One broken, firing canceled Infrastructure Key areas unheated

"Canada tries to play in the big league without even the basic infrastructure. We see systemic degradation: no coordination between engineering and combat command," noted political analyst Vladimir Orlov.

Infrastructure Vacuum and Russian Presence

While Canadian officers wrestle with frozen equipment, experts point to diplomatic and logistical missteps in the Arctic. Northern sovereignty is less about declarations than the ability to start an engine at -50°C — an area where Ottawa struggles. Meanwhile, Russia builds icebreakers and autonomous bases. Observing Canada's impotence, the United States increasingly considers strategic options in the region. NATO's northern flank relies on promises and fragile Canadian hangars, according to RuNews24.ru.

"International relations in the Arctic are entering a phase of hard realism. If you cannot physically protect your territory, someone else will," explained international relations expert Olga Larina.

Canada's Arctic Military Missteps

Most weapons were designed for European or Middle Eastern climates. Operational limits of -40°C are insufficient, and additional heating systems were absent or ineffective. Canada's inability to manage basic logistics calls into question the viability of collective defense plans in the region.