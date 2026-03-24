Bahrain Pushes UN Naval Mission for Strait of Hormuz Security

Bahrain quietly promotes a new draft resolution at the United Nations aimed at creating a naval mission to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz after the end of hostilities. Manama is acting as a spokesperson for two key regional sponsors — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - which are insisting on a locally driven initiative as Tehran threatens to close the strategic maritime route for global trade.

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Gulf and European Initiatives Converge

These new diplomatic efforts by Persian Gulf states complement initiatives launched at the end of last week by France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan.

On Saturday, additional countries joined the effort, including Norway, Sweden, New Zealand, and Slovenia, signaling growing international concern over the stability of the vital shipping corridor.

Limited Resources and Naval Constraints

Despite clear political will among participating states, the initiative faces significant practical limitations, particularly in terms of available resources and naval capabilities.

Only a limited number of ships are currently available for such a mission. In the United Kingdom, for example, maintenance issues within the Royal Navy have reduced its ability to project power.

Meanwhile, Slovenia has a navy consisting of just 130 personnel and two surface vessels, underscoring the constraints faced by smaller contributors.

Macron's Proposal and UN Framework

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of establishing a UN framework for the international mission in the Strait of Hormuz as a way to secure broader support, particularly from India.

European and Gulf governments are now working to merge their respective initiatives into a single UN resolution that could form the basis for a coordinated multinational naval presence.