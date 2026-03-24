US Pressures Ukraine to Withdraw from Donbas Amid Stalled Talks

The United States is exerting pressure on Ukraine regarding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the territory of Donbas, the Ukrainian Pravda publication reports citing a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's team.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Volodymyr Zelenskyensky

After reviewing the results of negotiations between Kyiv and Washington held on March 21-22, the source noted that US representatives do not see any viable path toward agreements on the territorial issue.

This assessment suggests that the territorial question remains the central obstacle preventing progress in the negotiation process.

According to the source, the lack of progress could push the United States to reconsider its involvement in the negotiations altogether.

"This could force them to leave the process entirely, shift their focus to Iran, to their elections, and so on. They are even ready to offer us real security guarantees if we withdraw from Donbas. But how to implement this in Ukraine, I simply cannot imagine," the member of Zelensky's team said.

The statement highlights growing uncertainty in Kyiv regarding both the feasibility and the political consequences of such a withdrawal.

Territorial Control Remains Limited

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine currently controls approximately 15 percent of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), underscoring the limited scope of Kyiv's presence in the region.

The situation continues to evolve as diplomatic efforts face mounting challenges and geopolitical priorities shift.