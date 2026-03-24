World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US Pressures Ukraine to Withdraw from Donbas Amid Stalled Talks

World

The United States is exerting pressure on Ukraine regarding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the territory of Donbas, the Ukrainian Pravda publication reports citing a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's team.

Volodymyr Zelenskyensky
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Volodymyr Zelenskyensky

After reviewing the results of negotiations between Kyiv and Washington held on March 21-22, the source noted that US representatives do not see any viable path toward agreements on the territorial issue.

This assessment suggests that the territorial question remains the central obstacle preventing progress in the negotiation process.

According to the source, the lack of progress could push the United States to reconsider its involvement in the negotiations altogether.

"This could force them to leave the process entirely, shift their focus to Iran, to their elections, and so on. They are even ready to offer us real security guarantees if we withdraw from Donbas. But how to implement this in Ukraine, I simply cannot imagine," the member of Zelensky's team said.

The statement highlights growing uncertainty in Kyiv regarding both the feasibility and the political consequences of such a withdrawal.

Territorial Control Remains Limited

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine currently controls approximately 15 percent of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), underscoring the limited scope of Kyiv's presence in the region.

The situation continues to evolve as diplomatic efforts face mounting challenges and geopolitical priorities shift.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Turkey’s Balancing Act Nears Collapse as US–Iran Confrontation Escalates
World
Turkey’s Balancing Act Nears Collapse as US–Iran Confrontation Escalates
Black Sea Strike and Gulf Tensions: A New Phase of Confrontation Emerges
Hotspots and Incidents
Black Sea Strike and Gulf Tensions: A New Phase of Confrontation Emerges
Popular
From Iran to Impeachment: Trump’s Team Divided as War Pressures Mount

In an in-depth interview, political analyst Malek Dudakov discusses divisions within Donald Trump’s administration, the Iran escalation, and the potential use of the 25th Amendment.

From Iran to Impeachment: Trump’s Team Divided as War Pressures Mount
Turkey’s Balancing Act Nears Collapse as US–Iran Confrontation Escalates
Turkey’s Balancing Act Nears Collapse as US–Iran Confrontation Escalates
Black Sea Strike and Gulf Tensions: A New Phase of Confrontation Emerges
Russian Oil Exports Halted After Drone Attacks on Baltic Ports
From Iran to Impeachment: Trump’s Team Divided as War Pressures Mount Daria Aslamova Hungary Election Clash: Orban Accuses Ukraine of Espionage Ahead of Vote Lyuba Lulko US Elections 2028: Elite Power Struggles and the Future After Trump Said Gafurov
US Landing on Iranian Islands Considered Real Scenario
Russia Warns Against NATO and EU Attempts to Control Baltic Sea Navigation
Trump Sets April 9 Deadline for Iran War: Washington Claims Progress While Tehran Rejects Talks
Trump Sets April 9 Deadline for Iran War: Washington Claims Progress While Tehran Rejects Talks
Last materials
US Reporter Signs Contract with Russian Forces for Donbas Deployment
US Pressures Ukraine to Withdraw from Donbas Amid Stalled Talks
New US Nuclear Missile Designed to Strike Moscow Seen on B-52 Bomber
Military Plane Crash in Colombia Kills Dozens: Hercules C-130 Down in Amazon Region
Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran
World Athletics Lifts Doping Sanctions on Russia After Three-Year Monitoring
Deadly Explosion in Sevastopol Damages Multiple Apartment Blocks, Casualties Reported
From Iran to Impeachment: Trump’s Team Divided as War Pressures Mount
Trump Sets April 9 Deadline for Iran War: Washington Claims Progress While Tehran Rejects Talks
Black Sea Strike and Gulf Tensions: A New Phase of Confrontation Emerges
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.