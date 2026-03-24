New US Nuclear Missile Designed to Strike Moscow Seen on B-52 Bomber

A US strategic bomber has drawn attention after being observed carrying next-generation nuclear cruise missiles during a test flight over California, offering a rare glimpse into the future of America's nuclear arsenal.
According to The War Zone (TWZ), a B-52 Stratofortress was spotted flying over the Mojave Desert equipped with two AGM-181 Long-Range Standoff (LRSO) cruise missiles, or their prototypes.
The images provide a clearer look at the missile's design, including its deployable main wings in a folded configuration prior to launch.
The aircraft reportedly took off from Edwards Air Force Base in California, a key site for US flight testing. The mission may have been part of ongoing trials for the LRSO program.
The AGM-181 LRSO is intended to replace the aging AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM), which has been a cornerstone of US airborne nuclear deterrence for decades.
The B-52 was not alone in the skies. Observers also reported the presence of a F-22 Raptor fighter jet and an NKC-135 aerial refueling tanker, indicating a coordinated test operation.
The AGM-181 LRSO is being developed by Raytheon for the United States Air Force. The missile is designed to strike heavily defended стратегические targets while allowing launch platforms to remain at a safe distance.
It will be equipped with the W80-4 thermonuclear warhead and is expected to have a range exceeding 2,400 kilometers.
Experts have noted that the deployment of the LRSO could become a key factor in future arms control negotiations involving the United States, Russia, and China. As reported earlier by Popular Mechanics, the system may serve both as a deterrent and as a bargaining chip in discussions on nuclear disarmament.
According to current plans, low-rate initial production of the AGM-181 LRSO is expected to begin in the 2027 fiscal year, with full-scale production projected for 2029.
The missile will be deployed on multiple platforms, including the modernized B-52H bomber and the next-generation B-21 Raider.
The recent test flight underscores ongoing efforts by the United States to модернизировать its nuclear forces amid evolving global security challenges.
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