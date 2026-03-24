Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran

The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran is showing signs of further escalation, as key Gulf powers appear increasingly likely to enter the confrontation, raising the stakes for the entire region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Paasikivi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Saudi Arabia flag

Saudi Arabia Reconsiders Its Position

According to The Wall Street Journal, sources familiar with the situation indicate that Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, is preparing to restore deterrence following Iranian strikes on the kingdom's energy infrastructure.

The report suggests that Riyadh's entry into the conflict is "only a matter of time.” Until recently, Saudi Arabia had refused to allow the use of its territory or airspace for attacks on Iran. However, after missile and drone strikes targeted its capital and oil facilities, the kingdom's stance appears to have shifted.

Saudi Arabia is now reportedly ready to provide the United States with access to the King Fahd Air Base, marking a significant change in its military posture.

UAE Moves Away from Neutrality

The United Arab Emirates is also reassessing its position. Since the beginning of the conflict, the country has been targeted by numerous strikes, making continued neutrality increasingly difficult.

In recent weeks, the UAE has taken steps against Iranian-linked infrastructure, including closing an Iranian-owned hospital and club, as well as targeting assets associated with Tehran. These measures threaten key financial channels connected to Iran.

Discussions are also underway regarding the possible deployment of Emirati forces. Notably, the UAE is reported to oppose any ceasefire or truce, signaling a more hardline stance.

Conflict Expands Beyond the Gulf

The confrontation is already drawing in additional actors. Over the weekend, Iran launched two ballistic missiles toward the US-UK military base on Diego Garcia. While the missiles did not reach their target, Tehran described the strike as a warning to the United Kingdom.

The incident has heightened concerns across Europe. Officials in Italy have warned that Iranian missile capabilities could potentially reach cities such as Rome and Paris, while also noting the lack of effective defensive systems against such threats.

Washington Considers New Military Options

At the same time, the administration of Donald Trump is reportedly evaluating more aggressive military strategies. One scenario under consideration involves the seizure of Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran's oil exports.

US officials indicate that pressure on Tehran will continue to increase regardless of diplomatic developments, suggesting that escalation remains a central component of Washington's approach.

No Easy Exit from the Conflict

Despite these developments, Western media increasingly argue that the United States has entered a strategic trap. According to these assessments, there is no clear or successful exit strategy from the conflict.

Each available option carries significant risks, whether through further military escalation, economic disruption, or political fallout. As more countries are drawn into the confrontation, the prospects for a quick resolution appear increasingly remote.