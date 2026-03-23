Trump Sets April 9 Deadline for Iran War: Washington Claims Progress While Tehran Rejects Talks

Amid intensifying geopolitical tensions, Washington has reportedly set April 9 as the target date for ending the war with Iran, while conflicting narratives around negotiations and control over the Strait of Hormuz continue to deepen uncertainty across global markets and diplomatic channels.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Petr Ermilin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ War in Iran

Deadline for War's End and Diplomatic Calculations

According to Ynet, citing an Israeli source, the United States aims to conclude the war with Iran by April 9. The timing is not accidental. The source claims that such a timeline would allow Donald Trump to visit Israel on Independence Day and receive the prestigious Israel Prize.

The same source indicated that negotiations between Washington and Tehran are expected to take place this week in Pakistan, suggesting an acceleration of diplomatic efforts behind the scenes.

Trump's Optimism and the Hormuz Question

Donald Trump has publicly expressed confidence in the negotiation process, describing it as "very good and productive.” As a result, he instructed the Pentagon to suspend strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days.

Speaking to journalists, Trump suggested that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen "very soon” if an agreement is reached. In a striking remark, he stated that the strategic waterway could fall under "joint control, or possibly under the control of me and the Ayatollah,” highlighting both the unpredictability and personal tone of his diplomacy.

Backchannel Diplomacy and Key Participants

Reports from The Jerusalem Post and journalist Barak Ravid of Axios suggest that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, is involved in the переговорный process. According to these sources, discussions have included Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

However, the format of these talks remains unclear. Sources indicate that negotiations are largely conducted through intermediaries rather than direct контакты. Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan have reportedly acted as mediators, facilitating communication between Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, and US representatives.

Efforts are underway to organize a broader meeting in Islamabad involving senior Iranian and American officials, possibly including US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Tehran's Firm Denial

Despite multiple reports from Western and Israeli media, Iranian officials категорически deny any negotiations with the United States.

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, rejected claims of direct dialogue. The Fars news agency, citing an unnamed official, stated that no indirect contacts had taken place either. Iranian authorities argue that Washington's statements are aimed at influencing energy markets and buying time.

"The Iranian people demand full and severe punishment of the aggressors,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, dismissing reports of negotiations as fake news.

Similarly, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that no talks had occurred during the 24 days of conflict, emphasizing that Iran's position on both the war and the Strait of Hormuz remains unchanged.

Hormuz Strait: Strategic Leverage and Escalation Risks

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of the crisis. Following the launch of US and Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28, Tehran announced a halt to trade through the strait, a route responsible for up to 20% of global oil flows and over 30% of liquefied natural gas shipments.

Iranian forces have reportedly targeted some vessels attempting to pass through the corridor. Officials in Tehran maintain that restrictions apply only to "hostile vessels,” reinforcing the use of the strait as a geopolitical lever.

On March 22, during the fourth week of the conflict, Donald Trump issued an ultimatum demanding that Iran reopen the strait within 48 hours or face strikes on its energy infrastructure. Tehran responded by threatening a full blockade if such attacks were carried out.

Information War and Market Sensitivity

Statements attributed to sources within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps suggest that Trump's claims about negotiations form part of a broader "psychological war.” According to these sources, the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war status regardless of diplomatic messaging.

The conflicting narratives-Washington signaling progress and Tehran denying any contact-highlight the информационная uncertainty shaping both political decision-making and global energy markets.

As mediation efforts continue and deadlines approach, the situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for either de-escalation or further confrontation depending on developments in the coming days.