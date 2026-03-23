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US Landing on Iranian Islands Considered Real Scenario

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A scenario involving the landing of American troops on Iranian islands is already being discussed as a real step, said political analyst and Americanist Malek Dudakov.

US military
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Staff Sgt. Joy Dulen, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US military

The United States may consider the option of a ground operation involving landings on key islands in the Strait of Hormuz, including areas with Iran's export infrastructure. The expert believes such a scenario is technically feasible.

The operation would involve the use of tiltrotor aircraft — equipment combining the properties of an airplane and a helicopter — allowing for rapid deployment of forces and airborne landings.

Risks After Landing

However, the main problem, according to the expert, would begin after the landing itself. Iran would be capable of quickly launching retaliatory strikes against occupied territories, leading to significant losses.

"The issue is that, of course, after that a lot of unpleasant things will start flying toward these islands from the Iranian side. There could certainly be serious losses among American troops. That is why I am not sure this would be a winning move for the administration right now,” said Malek Dudakov.

Domestic Political Factor

The expert also pointed to the internal factor: the idea of a ground operation is крайне unpopular among Americans. Support for such actions is minimal, increasing political risks.

"In my view, only about 7 percent of Americans support a ground operation. This is an extremely unpopular issue. If they have to withdraw from there with heavy losses, it would be a catastrophe for the administration,” Malek Dudakov emphasized.

Signs of Possible Preparation

At the same time, according to his assessment, the Pentagon is already accelerating the deployment of Marine forces to the region, which may indicate preparation for a possible force-based scenario.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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