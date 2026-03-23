The Turkish split is approaching its finale. Ankara has spent years balancing between NATO and its own ambitions in the Middle East. Now this maneuver has stopped working. Washington and Tehran are entering a clinch — the time for half-measures has passed.
Political physics is unforgiving. In a system where international stability is cracking, it is impossible to remain a neutral observer. Turkey is trying to preserve mediation channels. Resources are exhausted. The Pentagon is openly reshuffling the deck for the Donald Trump administration. A plan for a ground operation in Iran is no longer theory, but a concrete vector of force.
"Diplomacy in this region now resembles an attempt to maintain balance on ice under fire. Either you enter the turn with allies, or you are pushed into the ditch of history,” macroeconomist Artyom Loginov said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.
Ankara is a hostage to its own geopolitical weight. On one side — membership in the Alliance. On the other — a forced dialogue with Iran. The warning sent to Tehran through Turkey's Foreign Ministry is an attempt to bargain for at least some kind of status quo. The stakes are too high. The regional security sector is overheated.
|Parameter
|Turkey's Status
|NATO Membership
|Requires loyalty to Washington
|Regional Transit
|Threat of disruption of logistics with Iran
Turkey is under pressure — not literally, but economically and politically. Stabilizing regional security is becoming an imperative. If Ankara does not choose a side, the choice will be made for it. This is the law of the market.
"This is not business, this is hard insurance. Turkey is being forced either to pay for participation in the deal or to leave the game without assets,” financial analyst Nikita Volkov emphasized in an interview with Pravda.Ru.
Neutrality is a luxury of stable times. Now regional players demand clarity. Pressure from the Alliance reduces flexibility to zero.
Direct participation is unlikely. Ankara will use economic pressure and proxy resources to protect its assets.
"Any attempt to stay aside will end in a loss of control over the influence market. Major players have already divided the map,” project finance specialist Alexey Krupin explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru.
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