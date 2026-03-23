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Russia Warns Against NATO and EU Attempts to Control Baltic Sea Navigation

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Russia has announced it will use all necessary measures to protect shipping in the Baltic Sea and prevent NATO and EU attempts to turn the Baltic and other waterways into their "internal waters,” according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baltic Sea
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sea-angel22, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Baltic Sea

"Those seeking to convert the Baltic Sea and other maritime areas into 'internal waters' of NATO and the EU must understand that acts of piracy and lawlessness will not go unanswered, and we will respond using all necessary means," the statement reads.

Accusations of European Provocations

Moscow highlighted what it considers provocative actions by European nations, including France, Sweden, and Finland, involving the interception of vessels in international waters. The Russian MFA stated such activity flagrantly violates both the letter and spirit of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and that allegations of breaching sanctions cannot justify these "lawless” actions.

The Russian Ministry reminded European leaders that only restrictive measures approved by the UN Security Council are considered international. Unilateral restrictions enacted by individual states or alliances are neither international nor legitimate. Moscow stressed that it will employ all available political, legal, and other tools to ensure respect for the principle of freedom of navigation.

The MFA urged the global community and responsible maritime operators to take a principled stance in support of UNCLOS and unite in protecting their lawful interests. The statement emphasizes that Moscow believes the global majority recognizes Western attempts to convert international waters into zones of confrontation, aiming to control maritime logistics routes, and understands the risks and threats such actions pose.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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