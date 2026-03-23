Russian Oil Exports Halted After Drone Attacks on Baltic Ports

Russian oil exports through the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk have come to a complete halt following drone attacks on the Leningrad region, according to sources familiar with the situation, as reported by Reuters.

Photo: navy.mil by Эндрю М. Мейерсом (ВМС США), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The AbQaiq oil tanker at the Mina Al Bakr terminal.

Experts cited by the agency described the drone strike as the largest ever recorded in the region. Together, these ports handle up to half of Russia's total maritime oil exports, making the disruption significant for both domestic and international energy markets.

Fire Response and Damage Assessment

On the morning of Monday, March 23, Leningrad Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported that firefighting efforts continue at the Primorsk port. Around 50 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the blaze. No official damage reports have emerged from Ust-Luga, and sources have no further information on the situation there.

Impact on Russian Oil Companies

Other sources indicate that the drone raids are preventing Russian energy firms from capitalizing on the current global energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by recent operations in Iran by Israel and the United States. Rising energy prices offered the opportunity to increase sales prices and attract more buyers, but logistical challenges caused by the attacks have slowed the process.

Government Response

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged oil companies to allocate funds earned from higher energy prices to repay debts to Russian banks. According to the president, using revenues in this way would demonstrate financial maturity and responsibility on the part of the companies.