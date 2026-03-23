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Russian Stock Market Falls After Trump Announces Pause in Iran Strikes

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The statement by Donald Trump, the President of the United States, about suspending all strikes on Iran due to what he described as a positive shift in negotiations led to a sharp decline in the Russian stock market.

Stock market
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kaptan Ravi Thakkar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Stock market

The MOEX index fell to nearly 2,800 points, despite rising to 2,875 earlier in the day, according to trading platform data.

At its lowest point, the index dropped to 2,804 points. The last time it had been below this level was on March 4, before Tehran began blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil Prices Drive Market Decline

The overall index was affected by the performance of shares in Russian oil companies, which reacted to a sharp drop in oil prices.

At one point, Brent crude futures fell from $108 to $92 per barrel. As of 15:00 Moscow time, they were trading at around $101 per barrel.

Following Donald Trump's announcement, which effectively extended his 48-hour ultimatum to Iran for another five days, the price of Brent crude oil plummeted 14 percent to $91.89 per barrel, but then bounced back to $99.42.

Currency Market Reaction

The US dollar weakened by nearly one ruble against the Russian currency on the Forex market, although most of the decline occurred at the start of trading.

The exchange rates showed little reaction to Trump's statement.

Uncertainty Over Negotiations

Donald Trump did not specify what progress had been achieved during the negotiations.

At the same time, Iranian media reported that representatives of Tehran had not been in contact with the United States, either directly or through intermediaries.

Against this backdrop, and taking into account previous inconsistencies in Trump's statements, oil prices have begun to gradually recover from earlier losses.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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