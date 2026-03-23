Iran Denies Talks with US as Pezeshkian Dismisses Trump’s 'Productive' Claims

Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, stated that there are no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington. He made the announcement on his Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Iran flag

According to him, Donald Trump's statements should be viewed in the context of attempts to lower energy prices and gain time for implementing military plans.

"The statements of the US president are made in the context of attempts to reduce energy prices and buy time for the implementation of his military plans,” Pezeshkian said.

Trump Previously Claimed 'Productive' Talks

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that following two days of "very good and productive” negotiations with Iran, he had instructed the Pentagon to halt strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

According to Trump, Washington and Tehran had discussed a settlement of military actions in the Middle East.

Iran Emphasizes Regional Diplomacy Only

Masoud Pezeshkian clarified that in recent days Iran has been holding talks exclusively with countries in the Middle East, particularly with Oman, in order to ensure coordination and the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

"These contacts are open; there are no secret negotiations between Tehran and Washington,” he stressed.