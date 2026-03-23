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Trump Orders 5-Day Pause in Iran Strikes

World

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, instructed the Ministry of War to halt strikes on Iran for five days. He announced this on his page on the social network Truth Social.

White House
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
White House

"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East. based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump," he wrote.

Iran Threatens to Mine Persian Gulf Routes

Iran will mine all maritime routes in the Persian Gulf in the event of a US ground operation along the country's coastline or on its islands, the Iranian Defense Council warned.

The agency also stated that the only way for "non-belligerent states” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz would be through "coordination” with Iran.

US Senator Calls for Seizure of Khark Island

Lindsey Graham, a US senator, called on Donald Trump to seize Iran's Khark Island. He made the statement in an interview with Fox News.

According to Graham, whether the United States captures the island or imposes a blockade, the result would be a sharp weakening of the Iranian regime.

Earlier, The Jerusalem Post reported that the United States had warned Israel and other countries about plans to launch a ground operation to seize Iran's Khark Island.

Russia Calls for De-escalation

On March 10, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian discussed developments in the Middle East.

The Russian leader reaffirmed his principled position in favor of a swift de-escalation of the conflict.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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