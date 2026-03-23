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Kremlin Silent After French Navy Detains Tanker Deyna in Mediterranean

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Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, refused to comment on the detention of the tanker Deyna by the naval forces of France.

Dmitry Peskov
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Dmitry Peskov

"I leave this without comment. This is the only thing I can say on this topic at the moment,” the Kremlin representative told reporters when asked a relevant question.

Peskov did not clarify the reasons why he could not provide an assessment of the incident.

Details of the Tanker Detention

Earlier, the tanker Deyna, sailing under the flag of Mozambique from Murmansk, was detained by the naval forces of France in the Mediterranean Sea and delivered to the port of Marseille.

Restrictions on maritime and air navigation have been introduced in the anchorage area until March 27.

France Links Incident to Sanctions and Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, linked the detention of the tanker to support for Ukraine. He accused the vessel of allegedly circumventing international sanctions and violating maritime law.

Crew Composition Confirmed

It was also reported that there were no Russian citizens among the crew members of the tanker Deyna. This information was provided by the Russian embassy in Paris, according to TASS.

"The French side, in response to the embassy's request, reported that there are no Russian citizens among the crew,” the diplomatic mission stated.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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