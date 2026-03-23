Gold Prices Plunge on COMEX: Sharp Drop Amid Inflation Fears

The price of gold on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange has dropped sharply, according to trading data.
On the morning of March 23, April futures for the precious metal fell below $4,400 per troy ounce for the first time since January 5.
At its lowest point, gold reached $4,325.2 per ounce. At the time of publication, prices had partially recovered to $4,367.7.
Over the past 24 hours, gold prices declined by more than $200, representing a drop of 4.59%.
Over a five-day period, the metal has lost nearly 13% of its value, marking one of the sharpest short-term corrections in recent months.
The decline from record highs comes amid growing concerns about accelerating inflation in the world's largest economies, driven in part by escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Investors are also reacting to a sharp reduction in U. S. investments in domestic equities, which has added further pressure to financial markets.
The recent volatility highlights the sensitivity of gold prices to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and shifts in investor sentiment.
Analysts continue to monitor inflation trends and global developments as key drivers of the precious metals market.
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