World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Gold Prices Plunge on COMEX: Sharp Drop Amid Inflation Fears

World

The price of gold on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange has dropped sharply, according to trading data.

Gold
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Gold

Gold Falls Below Key Level

On the morning of March 23, April futures for the precious metal fell below $4,400 per troy ounce for the first time since January 5.

At its lowest point, gold reached $4,325.2 per ounce. At the time of publication, prices had partially recovered to $4,367.7.

Significant Short-Term Losses

Over the past 24 hours, gold prices declined by more than $200, representing a drop of 4.59%.

Over a five-day period, the metal has lost nearly 13% of its value, marking one of the sharpest short-term corrections in recent months.

Inflation Fears and Market Pressure

The decline from record highs comes amid growing concerns about accelerating inflation in the world's largest economies, driven in part by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Investors are also reacting to a sharp reduction in U. S. investments in domestic equities, which has added further pressure to financial markets.

Market Outlook

The recent volatility highlights the sensitivity of gold prices to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and shifts in investor sentiment.

Analysts continue to monitor inflation trends and global developments as key drivers of the precious metals market.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
US Faces Military Funding Crisis: Congress Blocks New War Spending Plans
World
US Faces Military Funding Crisis: Congress Blocks New War Spending Plans
First Strike on US Stealth Fighter: Iran Showcases F-35 Damage Evidence
Hotspots and Incidents
First Strike on US Stealth Fighter: Iran Showcases F-35 Damage Evidence
Chuck Norris Dies at 86: Hollywood Legend Beloved in Russia Passes Away
Society
Chuck Norris Dies at 86: Hollywood Legend Beloved in Russia Passes Away
Popular
What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War?

The escalating Middle East crisis may bring short-term energy gains for Russia but risks undermining its long-term geopolitical influence

What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War?
US–Russia Tensions Grow: Washington Warns Moscow Against Interference
US–Russia Tensions Grow: Washington Warns Moscow Against Interference
First Strike on US Stealth Fighter: Iran Showcases F-35 Damage Evidence
Pentagon Strategy Under Fire as USS Ford Pulls Back from High-Risk Zone
US Elections 2028: Elite Power Struggles and the Future After Trump Said Gafurov Energy Standoff Deepens: Moscow Studies Ending Gas Exports to Europe Oleg Artyukov Gulf States Issue Ultimatum to Iran: Halt Attacks or Face War Lyuba Lulko
Deepfakes, Silence, and Strategy: How Netanyahu’s Absence Sparked Media Crisis
US Faces Military Funding Crisis: Congress Blocks New War Spending Plans
T-98 Kombat: Russia’s Armored SUV Built for Survival and Luxury
T-98 Kombat: Russia’s Armored SUV Built for Survival and Luxury
Last materials
Gluten in Food: Symptoms of Intolerance and How to Choose Gluten-Free Products
Massive Drone Attack on Russia’s Leningrad Region: Over 60 UAVs Shot Down in 24 Hours
Gold Prices Plunge on COMEX: Sharp Drop Amid Inflation Fears
Russian Official Becomes Father for the 33rd Time
T-72B3 vs Western Tanks: Russian Crew Praises Simplicity and Combat Efficiency
US Elections 2028: Elite Power Struggles and the Future After Trump
Chuck Norris Dies at 86: Hollywood Legend Beloved in Russia Passes Away
US Faces Military Funding Crisis: Congress Blocks New War Spending Plans
Your Hairbrush May Be Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat, Experts Warn
France Seizes Russia-Linked Deyna Oil Tanker in Mediterranean
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.