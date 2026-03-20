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T-72B3 vs Western Tanks: Russian Crew Praises Simplicity and Combat Efficiency

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Russian T-72B3 tanks outperform foreign counterparts thanks to their reliable and simple design, according to a gunner from the 7th Guards Air Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Forces, call sign Dobry, TASS reports.

T-72B3M MBT Army-2022 2022-08-20 2597
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike1979 Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
T-72B3M MBT Army-2022 2022-08-20 2597

Simplicity as a Key Advantage

"Compared to foreign analogues, it outperforms them many times over. Everything is much simpler in design,” the tank gunner said.

The emphasis on simplicity allows for easier maintenance, faster repairs, and improved operational reliability under combat conditions.

Improved Accuracy and Modern Systems

The upgraded T-72B3 provides high firing accuracy due to modern targeting systems. The tank is equipped with the multi-channel Sosna-U sight, which includes a thermal imaging system, enabling effective operation in low-visibility conditions.

It also features a modern communication system that enhances coordination on the battlefield.

Enhanced Protection and Mobility

The T-72B3 is powered by a 1,130-horsepower diesel engine, improving mobility and maneuverability. The tank is fitted with Relikt dynamic protection, which increases survivability against modern threats.

Additional structural elements have been introduced to protect the upper hemisphere of the vehicle, providing extra defense against drone attacks — a growing concern in modern warfare.

Modernization Potential

Earlier in March, the state corporation Rostec stated that the T-72 platform retains significant modernization potential. Engineers continue adapting the tank to meet evolving battlefield requirements.

The ongoing upgrades aim to extend the service life of the platform while integrating modern technologies and improving combat effectiveness.

The T-72B3 demonstrates how a balance of simplicity, modernization, and adaptability can remain competitive against more technologically complex foreign tanks. Its continued evolution reflects a broader approach focused on reliability and efficiency in modern combat environments.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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