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US Faces Military Funding Crisis: Congress Blocks New War Spending Plans

World

Pete Hegseth arrived in Congress not as a victor, but as a petitioner with an outstretched hand. Only yesterday he assured the nation that US arsenals were bottomless. Today, the narrative has shifted. Now the blame falls on predecessors and Kyiv. Missile stockpiles are depleted. Warehouses stand empty. A $2 trillion budget deficit turns any attempt to secure funding into a political grinder.

President Trump Visits AUAB 2025 (9040147)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
President Trump Visits AUAB 2025 (9040147)

Hegseth is demanding $200 billion for a new campaign in Iran. But time is the scarcest resource for Donald Trump. He has two months. After that, he faces either capitulation before Congress or a quiet exit from a conflict for which the White House lacks even a draft strategy.

Empty Stockpiles: The Logic of Pentagon Shortfall

The US military machine has encountered a financial gap. Hegseth acknowledged that missiles do not grow on trees. Ground forces risk being left without adequate cover. Where the Pentagon once sustained allies with promises, it now demands "gratitude” from Europe. The reaction has been shock. Fuel prices in the EU have surged by 70%, and the energy crisis is squeezing Washington's allies faster than sanctions pressure Tehran.

"The system is rotting from within. Resources have been drained to zero. We are trying to wage war on credit when the credit limit has already been exhausted,” financial analyst Nikita Volkov told Pravda.Ru.

Washington attempts to play the role of hegemon with an empty wallet. Technological superiority is eroding. Reports of advanced aircraft being shot down undermine confidence in the US defense industry. Selling stealth systems that can be detected by older radar technologies becomes increasingly difficult.

Deadlock on Capitol Hill

The $200 billion price tag represents the entry cost for a full-scale confrontation with Iran. In Congress, Hegseth faces resistance. Republicans hold only a fragile majority in the House of Representatives, while in the Senate, Democrats are unlikely to provide the 60 votes required. Every dollar faces scrutiny.

The administration finds itself squeezed between obligations and debt. The $2 trillion deficit is not just a statistic-it is a constraint shaping policy. An additional $170 billion must be spent to offset tariff impacts. The US economy resembles an overheated boiler with sealed valves.

"This is a legal deadlock. Congress can simply switch off funding, turning any military campaign into an unauthorized operation,” corporate lawyer Roman Lavrentyev explained to Pravda.Ru.

Iran: A Strategy Without an Exit

The US has entered the Iranian arena without a clear exit strategy. Claims of success against Iran's naval forces have not resolved the broader conflict. Missile and drone capabilities remain active. Iran has demonstrated its ability to respond asymmetrically.

The White House lacks clarity on what follows once initial funding is exhausted. April may become a turning point. If Congress does not approve funding, the operation risks collapse. Political opposition will demand hearings, reports, and oversight.

"Budget gaps cannot be closed with patriotic slogans. Either there is money for war, or the strategy collapses,” macroeconomist Artyom Loginov told Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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