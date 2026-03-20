France Seizes Russia-Linked Deyna Oil Tanker in Mediterranean

The French Navy has seized the oil tanker Deyna, which was sailing from Russia under the flag of Mozambique. The incident became known on Friday, March 20.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Photographer's Mate 1st Class David C. Lloyd, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Navy 041028-N-1348L-128 The guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) patrols the waters surrounding the Al Basrah Oil Terminal (ABOT), as two Iraqi tug boats guide a super oil tanker into place

"French naval forces boarded an oil tanker flying the Mozambican flag in the western Mediterranean,” the agency Reuters reported, citing unnamed officials.

The vessel had departed from the Russian port of Murmansk.

UK Involved in the Operation

The Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture confirmed that an operation had been carried out against the oil tanker Deyna, reports TASS.

"On March 20, 2026, French naval forces conducted an operation on the high seas in the western Mediterranean involving the oil tanker Deyna, sailing under the flag of Mozambique and departing from Murmansk,” the prefecture said.

The authority specified that the operation was conducted jointly with France's allies, including the United Kingdom, which participated in tracking the vessel.

According to officials, the tanker is currently being escorted by the French Navy to an anchorage area for further inspections.

Macron Explains the Seizure

French President Emmanuel Macron also confirmed the seizure of the tanker in the Mediterranean. He stated that the vessel belongs to ships allegedly profiting from military conflict and violating international maritime law.

"These ships, which bypass international sanctions and violate maritime law, profit from war. They seek to generate income and finance Russia's military actions,” Macron said.

Previous Incidents Involving Tankers

This is not the first such case. On January 22, the French Navy stopped the tanker Grinch in the Mediterranean, which had also departed from Murmansk. According to Macron, the vessel was under international sanctions and suspected of operating under a false flag. British military personnel from the UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ) participated in that operation.

"We will not tolerate violations. We are determined to uphold international law and ensure effective enforcement of sanctions. The activities of the "shadow fleet' contribute to financing the war against Ukraine,” Macron said at the time.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that the detained tanker Grinch had no connection to Russia.

On March 1, Belgium, with support from French forces, carried out another operation to intercept a tanker allegedly linked to Russia, according to Defense Minister Theo Francken. He said the vessel was also suspected of being part of the so-called shadow fleet.

Macron later published footage showing two helicopters approaching a tanker in the North Sea. One descended and hovered above the vessel before personnel boarded it.