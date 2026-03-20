Kim Jong Un and Daughter Ride New Tank During Military Exercises

Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, rode in a newly developed main battle tank during a visit to military exercises. Photos were published by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Photo: https://www.kcna.kp/ru/ Kim Jong-un on a tank with his daughter

On March 19, the North Korean leader visited a training base of the capital defense corps of the Korean People's Army. There, he observed tactical exercises involving coordinated offensive operations by infantry and tank units and once again reviewed the combat characteristics of the new tank.

Seven Years of Development

According to Kim Jong Un, the tank is the result of seven years of work.

"I am confident that there is no armored weapon in the world with such a powerful self-defense capability as this tank,” he emphasized.

Advanced Combat Systems

Earlier, Kim Jong Un revealed the combat capabilities of the new North Korean tank. He stated that the vehicle is equipped with remote, integrated, and automated fire control systems, as well as an electronic warfare (EW) suite.

The unveiling underscores Pyongyang's continued focus on modernizing its military technology amid ongoing regional tensions.