Iran May Wipe Out Saudi Arabia and UAE to Trigger Global Chaos

Escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could lead to the destruction of two countries in the region, according to John Mearsheimer, a professor at the University of Chicago.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Darthjipsu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Abu Dhabi, UAE

He noted that many had considered Iran a weak opponent, but Tehran has proven to be educated, perceptive, and capable of holding "cards up its sleeve.”

"If it comes to extremes, they will be able to wipe countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates off the face of the Earth, destroying them as functioning societies,” the expert said.

Global Economic Risks and Escalation Fears

Mearsheimer believes Iran could inflict enormous damage on the global economy, while the United States would be unable to prevent it.

"We are now in a dangerous situation. And as we move forward, it will only get worse,” he warned.

He explained that for Iran, the conflict with the United States and Israel is existential in nature. While Washington and Tel Aviv issue direct threats toward Tehran, he argues they should abandon escalation and begin considering exit strategies.

Limits of US Defense Capabilities

Iran is now striking Israel and US bases in the Middle East with more advanced missiles that cannot be intercepted by traditional systems, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk told Lenta.ru news publication.

According to him, Washington has nearly exhausted its capacity to defend against hypersonic threats.

"Iran is now using newer, more technologically advanced missiles similar to our Kinzhal and Zircon. They are inferior, but still hypersonic. The US relies mainly on Patriot systems, while Israel depends entirely on American supplies,” he said.

He added that the policies of former US president Joe Biden, which redirected large quantities of missile defense systems to Ukraine, have left the United States in a difficult position.

Scale and Cost of the Conflict

Despite these challenges, US and Israeli forces have carried out more than 16,000 strikes on Iranian territory since the start of their joint military operation, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing data from US Central Command and the Israel Defense Forces.

US forces have destroyed at least 7,800 targets, including damage to more than 120 Iranian vessels. Israel has conducted approximately 8,500 strikes.

The United States has already spent more than $25 billion on the war in Iran, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker.

$11,500 per second is the estimated cost of the war for the United States.

A Pentagon report submitted to Congress indicated that spending reached $11.3 billion in the first six days, with each subsequent day costing an additional $1 billion.

Regime Change Seen as Unrealistic

The United States and Israel are unlikely to achieve regime change in Iran, according to Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister and head of the G. O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg State University.

"This is not the first time they have considered regime change in Iran, but for decades decision-makers have concluded that it is impossible due to the country's size,” she said.

She emphasized that despite strikes that killed high-ranking Iranian officials, the structure of power in the Islamic Republic has remained intact.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that an air campaign alone is unlikely to topple Iran's political system. Analyst Farzin Nadimi noted that failure to achieve this goal, despite massive expenditures, would be seen inside Iran as "a clear victory for the regime.”