EU Leaders Clash as Hungary Veto Delays Massive Ukraine Aid Package

Several European Union countries have vetoed the bloc's decision on a new package of anti-Russian sanctions and a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. One of the countries that chose to go against the majority was Hungary, after which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faced sharp criticism from European politicians, according to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Photo: Hungarian Government Website Viktor Orban

"I have never heard such harsh criticism before,” Kristersson noted, adding that the loan for Kyiv will still be provided, albeit with delays.

Orbán Accused of Crossing a Red Line

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, commenting on the blocked multi-billion loan for Kyiv, said that one of the leaders had "not kept his word,” clearly referring to Orbán.

According to her, the decision to grant the loan to Ukraine had already been agreed upon in December. She уточнила that EU countries had agreed that three states would not participate in the financing, but the European Union would still fulfill its obligations despite the blockage.

"Let me repeat what I said in Kyiv: we will fulfill our obligations one way or another.”

President of the European Council António Costa called Orbán's behavior unacceptable and a violation of the principles of cooperation that underpin the EU. He stated that no leader had previously crossed such a red line.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said that the EU has no alternative to the loan for Ukraine.

"There is no Plan B, because Plan A must be fulfilled — it is about the credibility of the European Council,” Macron emphasized.

Germany Accuses Hungary of Violating EU Principles

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that by refusing to lift the veto on the loan for Ukraine, Orbán violated the principle of loyalty among EU member states.

"Orbán is violating one of the fundamental principles of our cooperation,” Merz said.

According to the German leader, this move undermined the EU's ability to act and damaged the bloc's reputation.

Threats and Counterclaims

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul had openly and harshly threatened Hungary over its refusal to unblock the €90 billion loan.

"If we do not abandon representing Hungarian national interests and do not stop blocking decisions in favor of Ukraine, very serious consequences will follow for Hungary,” Szijjártó said.

Several European diplomats familiar with the closed-door meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels confirmed that tensions were high. One diplomat stated that Orbán is "constantly testing the limits of other member states' patience,” while another warned that his position "will have consequences” after elections in Hungary.

Hungary Stands Firm Over Oil Dispute

Szijjártó stressed that Hungary does not intend to change its position. Budapest believes that Kyiv blocked the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline for political reasons.

"Hungary cannot be joked with, Hungary cannot be blackmailed. As long as the oil blockade continues, no important decisions for Ukraine will be made in Brussels,” Szijjártó said.

Orbán also stated that Hungary is ready to support Ukraine once oil supplies resume and guarantees are provided that such blockages will not happen again in the future.