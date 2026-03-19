US-Belarus Relations Shift as Sanctions Lifted and 250 Prisoners Freed

The United States will lift sanctions on the Belarusian Ministry of Finance, Belinvestbank, and the Development Bank of Belarus, as well as remove restrictions on Belarusian Potash Company and Belaruskali, US presidential envoy John Cole told journalists following talks in Minsk.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Belarus flags

Sanctions Relief Announced After Talks

"The United States has also decided (this was communicated to the president) to remove two Belarusian companies — Belarusian Potash Company and Belaruskali — from all sanctions lists,” Cole said, as quoted by BelTA.

The announcement came after negotiations between the US delegation and Belarusian officials in Minsk.

Mass Pardons Declared in Belarus

Shortly afterward, the press service of President Alexander Lukashenko announced a decision to pardon 250 individuals, including those convicted of crimes of an extremist nature.

"The head of state was guided by the principle of humanism,” the statement said.

High-Level Talks and Political Dialogue

On March 19, Lukashenko received a US delegation in Minsk led by John Cole. The sides discussed relations between Washington and Minsk, as well as their positions on the war in Iran.

Cole noted that the Belarusian president's opinion is "always very valuable to receive.” The parties also discussed a potential visit by Lukashenko to the United States and agreed to work on organizing it. In addition, Lukashenko accepted an invitation to attend a meeting of the "Board of Peace.”

Political Context and Previous Developments

Lukashenko stated that the United States is fighting in the Middle East against Belarus's allies but described himself as a supporter of Donald Trump, despite what he called certain mistakes by Washington. Addressing the issue of political prisoners in Belarus, he said that none exist and described those detained as "lawbreakers.”

Cole's visit was the fourth in recent months. Following earlier talks, the United States lifted sanctions on the airline Belavia, while Belarus pardoned dozens of individuals, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski and opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Viktor Babariko.