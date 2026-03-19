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Pentagon Strategy Under Fire as USS Ford Pulls Back from High-Risk Zone

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The withdrawal of US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford from the Gulf has sparked debate over the resilience of Washington's military strategy in the Middle East. Official explanations citing a "deck fire” have done little to dispel speculation about deeper operational and strategic concerns.

USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Group Sail (8749757)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Group Sail (8749757)

Shift from Power Projection to Risk Management

Analysts suggest that the move reflects a broader reassessment of risks. Modern asymmetric threats, including drones and missile systems, have complicated traditional naval dominance, forcing the US to reconsider how it deploys its most valuable assets.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov noted that evolving threats are challenging even the most advanced defense systems, exposing vulnerabilities in high-cost military platforms.

Strategic Pressures and Alliance Dynamics

The situation also highlights tensions within Western strategic planning. Expectations of rapid success in confronting Iran have given way to a more cautious approach as risks of escalation and prolonged conflict become clearer.

Military expert Vasily Dandykin observed that established methods of pressure appear less effective in the current environment, where regional actors demonstrate increased resilience and adaptability.

Operational Strain on Personnel and Equipment

Extended deployments have added further strain. Long periods at sea without standard port rotations can affect both equipment reliability and crew morale, raising questions about sustainability during prolonged missions.

Macroeconomist Artyom Loginov emphasized that such pressures can translate into broader strategic risks, particularly when military commitments stretch beyond practical limits.

Implications for US Global Strategy

The redeployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford may signal a transition from aggressive posturing toward more cautious positioning. Observers increasingly view it as part of a wider shift in how the United States manages military presence in contested regions.

While officials have not confirmed broader strategic changes, the episode underscores the growing complexity of maintaining influence in an environment shaped by new technologies, shifting alliances, and escalating regional tensions.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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