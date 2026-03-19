Joe Kent’s Explosive Interview: Ex-Intel Chief Challenges US Strike on Iran

An interview with Joe Kent on Tucker Carlson's show offers a rare glimpse into the inner workings of decision-making in Washington, exposing deep conflicts of interest within the American establishment.

Photo: flickr.com by LBJ Library, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ CIA

No Immediate Threat from Iran

Joe Kent, a former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, stated that American intelligence did not detect any immediate nuclear threat from Iran. According to him, the decision to carry out a large-scale strike emerged within a narrow circle and under external pressure rather than from a comprehensive intelligence-based assessment.

"Iran's nuclear strategy was actually quite pragmatic. They did not want escalation.”

He argued that Iran focused on developing a peaceful nuclear program rather than preparing for a nuclear attack.

Media Pressure and Political Influence

Kent described what he called an "information game” surrounding the perceived threat, pointing to the role of media narratives and external actors in shaping consensus for an aggressive response.

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials personally pressured Donald Trump, often using information that US officials could not verify.”

According to Kent, a combination of political messaging and alleged confidential media leaks replaced systematic risk assessment and crisis scenario planning.

Intelligence Suppressed by Gatekeepers

Kent claimed that intelligence indicating the absence of an imminent threat was blocked by individuals close to the president, whom he described as "gatekeepers.” These actors filtered incoming information to preserve consensus within a narrow decision-making circle.

This dynamic, he said, has intensified the conflict between intelligence analysts and policymakers, leading to decisions that appear driven by external pressure rather than strategic calculation.

Risks of Escalation and Strategic Missteps

Kent warned that more aggressive actions, including targeting Iran's leadership, could produce counterproductive results. He specifically highlighted the risks associated with actions against Ali Khamenei, arguing that such steps would strengthen hardline factions rather than weaken them.

"If we bomb Iran, they will unite. We have no clear path to victory, and it will distract us from China.”

He added that while limited strikes might demonstrate force, a full-scale war would lead to regional instability, expansion of Iran's proxy networks, rising military costs, and increased geopolitical influence for China and Russia.

Controversial Claims and Ongoing Investigation

Kent also made controversial allegations regarding the death of a close adviser to President Trump, Charles Kirk, claiming the investigation was halted prematurely.

"The investigation we conducted with the National Counterterrorism Center was stopped before we could continue. There was much more we needed to examine.”

He added that certain details remain undisclosed. As of now, Joe Kent is under investigation by the FBI over alleged disclosure of classified information.