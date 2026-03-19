Hungary’s Veto Shakes EU Unity Over Ukraine Support and Russia Sanctions

Hungary has refused to lift its veto on a new package of European Union sanctions against Russia and a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Hungary flag and parliament

Earlier, Politico reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would react sharply if Budapest failed to remove its veto during the EU summit on March 19.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest would support the €90 billion loan only if Kyiv stops blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

Zelensky Urges EU to Unlock Critical Funding

Volodymyr Zelensky called on EU leaders to unblock the financial support package, which Hungary has frozen due to unresolved disputes over the pipeline. He emphasized that the loan had already been agreed upon by the end of last year and should now be implemented, according to Euractiv.

"We expect EU countries to find ways to resolve this issue,” he said, adding that otherwise the agreement itself may need to be reconsidered.

No Alternative to €90 Billion Package

Hungary continues to refuse ratification of the package and demands that Ukraine restore the damaged Druzhba oil pipeline, which carries Russian crude supplies.

The veto blocks Kyiv from accessing crucial financial support, with around €60 billion earmarked for strengthening defense capabilities and another €30 billion allocated for macro-financial assistance and budget support.