World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hungary’s Veto Shakes EU Unity Over Ukraine Support and Russia Sanctions

World

Hungary has refused to lift its veto on a new package of European Union sanctions against Russia and a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

Hungary flag and parliament
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Hungary flag and parliament

Earlier, Politico reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would react sharply if Budapest failed to remove its veto during the EU summit on March 19.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Budapest would support the €90 billion loan only if Kyiv stops blocking the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

Zelensky Urges EU to Unlock Critical Funding

Volodymyr Zelensky called on EU leaders to unblock the financial support package, which Hungary has frozen due to unresolved disputes over the pipeline. He emphasized that the loan had already been agreed upon by the end of last year and should now be implemented, according to Euractiv.

"We expect EU countries to find ways to resolve this issue,” he said, adding that otherwise the agreement itself may need to be reconsidered.

No Alternative to €90 Billion Package

Hungary continues to refuse ratification of the package and demands that Ukraine restore the damaged Druzhba oil pipeline, which carries Russian crude supplies.

The veto blocks Kyiv from accessing crucial financial support, with around €60 billion earmarked for strengthening defense capabilities and another €30 billion allocated for macro-financial assistance and budget support.

"There is no alternative to the €90 billion loan,” Zelensky stressed, noting that while the funding mechanism could change, support for Ukraine's armed forces must not stop.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Iran Issues Warning Over Potential Strikes in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Issues Warning Over Potential Strikes in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar
Deepfakes, Silence, and Strategy: How Netanyahu’s Absence Sparked Media Crisis
Asia
Deepfakes, Silence, and Strategy: How Netanyahu’s Absence Sparked Media Crisis
Israel Strikes Iran's Major Caspian Sea Port, Targets Warships and Buildings
Hotspots and Incidents
Israel Strikes Iran's Major Caspian Sea Port, Targets Warships and Buildings
Popular
What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War?

The escalating Middle East crisis may bring short-term energy gains for Russia but risks undermining its long-term geopolitical influence

What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War?
Northern Israel on Brink of Evacuation After Intense Iranian Strikes
Northern Israel on Brink of Evacuation After Intense Iranian Strikes
Patrushev: Iran War Destructive for USA, Erodes Confidence in US Military Presence Abroad
Japan Unveils Kawasaki EC-2 SOJ Electronic Warfare Aircraft in First Public Flight
What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War? Petr Ermilin Kazakhstan Approves New Constitution in Landmark Referendum Andrey Mihayloff Scientists Predict First Evidence of Alien Life by 2075 — But Not the Kind You Expect Angela Antonova
Beijing’s Energy Leverage Fails as Taiwan Turns to US and Qatar
Raw Video Shows Man Fatally Shooting Himself While Filming Social Media Video
Brad Pitt Fights Back Over French Winery Sale, Demands Interrogation of Russian Billionaire
Brad Pitt Fights Back Over French Winery Sale, Demands Interrogation of Russian Billionaire
Last materials
Russia Culls Thousands of Cattle Amid Deadly Pasteurellosis and Rabies Outbreaks
Hungary’s Veto Shakes EU Unity Over Ukraine Support and Russia Sanctions
Pentagon Chief Hegseth Urges Keeping US Weapons at Home Instead of Sending to Ukraine
Billions in Rupees: Russia Faces Challenge Deploying Indian Currency Holdings
Oil Market Shock: Saudi Arabia Bypasses Hormuz with Record Red Sea Exports
Rosatom Plans Major Evacuation from Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant After Strike
Tehran Praises Moscow for Supplying Essential Medicines During Crisis
Israel Strikes Iran's Major Caspian Sea Port, Targets Warships and Buildings
Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia: Fuel Reserves for US Fighter Jets Reportedly Destroyed
What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.