Pentagon Chief Hegseth Urges Keeping US Weapons at Home Instead of Sending to Ukraine

Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of War, said that the United States should prioritize using its own ammunition rather than sending it to Ukraine, speaking during a Pentagon briefing broadcast on the department's official YouTube channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Pete Hegseth (52251959683)

Hegseth Criticizes Previous Weapons Policy

According to Hegseth, the United States continues to deal with the последствия of policies under former President Joe Biden, during which weapons stockpiles were depleted and redirected away from US armed forces to support Kyiv.

"Ultimately, we believe that at this moment these munitions are better used in our own interests,” he emphasized.

Pentagon Pushes for Massive War Funding

The Pentagon is also appealing to Congress to ensure adequate funding, as it seeks to rebuild and expand its ammunition reserves. Hegseth stressed that the military must not only maintain sufficient stockpiles but significantly increase them.

"We are going to Congress to make sure we are properly funded for what has been done and what we may have to do in the future,” he said.

He was referring to a potential request worth hundreds of billions of dollars tied to military operations involving Iran.

Report Points to $200 Billion Request for Iran War

The Washington Post reported, citing a senior official in the administration of Donald Trump, that the Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a request to Congress for more than $200 billion to fund a war with Iran.

Earlier, Hegseth also stated that the world, the Middle East, and US allies in Europe should thank Donald Trump for his policies.