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Billions in Rupees: Russia Faces Challenge Deploying Indian Currency Holdings

World

Russia has built up significant reserves of India's national currency, the rupee, but struggles to effectively use these funds within the South Asian country's economy, according to Bloomberg.

Indian 100 and 2000 rupee banknotes
Photo: flickr.com by Monito - Money Transfer Comparison, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Indian 100 and 2000 rupee banknotes

India Seeks Ways to Deploy Russian Rupee Holdings

The Reserve Bank of India, acting as the country's financial regulator, is now exploring how these funds can be invested productively in the domestic economy. A representative of the regulator said India is pursuing a flexible approach, while several Russian banks have already offered various options for utilizing the accumulated rupees.

India currently allows Russia to invest rupee-denominated assets in local equities, although certain restrictions remain in place.

Oil Trade Drives Surge in Rupee Reserves

Following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India emerged as a major buyer of Russian oil, purchasing it at significant discounts as other importers avoided the commodity. As a result, Russia accumulated a substantial stockpile of rupees through bilateral trade.

Currency Weakness Adds Pressure

The Indian rupee became Asia's worst-performing currency in 2025, and its position deteriorated further in 2026 amid worsening relations between Washington and New Delhi. Persistent capital outflows have also weighed on the currency.

Earlier reports indicated that the share of national currencies in trade settlements between Russia, China, and India has reached nearly 100 percent, underscoring a broader shift away from traditional reserve currencies.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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