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Oil Market Shock: Saudi Arabia Bypasses Hormuz with Record Red Sea Exports

World

Saudi Arabia has sharply accelerated crude oil exports through its terminal in Yanbu on the Red Sea, with projected shipment volumes expected to reach a record 3.8 million barrels per day as Riyadh moves to protect its export revenues from potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil transportation
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Oil transportation

Yanbu Becomes Key Export Hub as Risks Rise in the Gulf

The East-West pipeline, which connects oil fields in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province to Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, has a nominal capacity of approximately 5 million barrels per day. This infrastructure gives the kingdom significant flexibility to redirect additional volumes away from the Persian Gulf.

The strategic logic is clear: with Iran openly threatening energy infrastructure in the Gulf and the risk of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz reaching its highest level in decades, Saudi Arabia cannot afford to rely on a single chokepoint for its entire export business.

Bypassing Hormuz to Secure Global Energy Flows

Yanbu allows Saudi oil to reach European and American markets without passing through the Strait of Hormuz at all. The move also sends a strong signal to buyers that Saudi supply remains stable and reliable at a time when spot market participants are urgently seeking alternatives beyond the Middle East.

Riyadh is attempting to balance the need to preserve export revenues with the goal of avoiding direct military confrontation with Iran – a position that is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain as strikes on Gulf infrastructure continue.

Global Markets React to Escalating Energy Risks

European stock indices suffered one of their worst trading days of the year following renewed attacks on oil and gas facilities across the Middle East.

Precious metals also saw sharp declines, with gold falling by 4 percent and silver dropping by 8 percent, reflecting heightened volatility and shifting investor sentiment amid the escalating crisis.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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