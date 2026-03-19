Rosatom Plans Major Evacuation from Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant After Strike

Rosatom is preparing a major phase of evacuation for its personnel from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, leaving only a few dozen staff members on site once the operation is complete.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by foam from Elgaland Vargaland, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant model 2010

Evacuation Planned Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

The head of the state corporation, Alexey Likhachev, said the company will carry out a "powerful, central evacuation” as soon as the situation allows.

"The situation is clearly escalating in the Persian Gulf and across Iran. We are preparing another evacuation. It will likely be a major, central phase, after which only a few dozen people will remain at the site.”

At least two waves of personnel evacuation have already taken place.

Likhachev explained that a limited number of specialists must remain at the facility to monitor equipment and ensure the possibility of resuming construction in the future. He stressed that the Bushehr plant remains a priority project for Rosatom, but the company is waiting for the conflict in the Middle East to subside.

"We must protect our people. As soon as the military-political situation allows, they will leave both the station and Iran. The evacuation route has been planned through Armenia.”

Strike Near Reactor Raises Nuclear Safety Concerns

On March 17, a strike hit an area in close proximity to the operating power unit at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, marking the first such incident since the start of hostilities.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization reported that a projectile struck the plant's territory but caused no damage or casualties. Rosatom уточнил that the impact occurred near the metrology service building, close to the active reactor.

The following day, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that a structure located approximately 350 meters from the reactor was destroyed by the strike.

"Although the reactor was not damaged and no personnel were injured, any attack on or near nuclear power plants violates the fundamental principles of nuclear safety during armed conflict and must never occur,” said Rafael Grossi, Director General of the agency.

Bushehr Plant Remains Strategic Energy Asset

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located near the city of Bushehr, is the first nuclear facility in Iran and across the Middle East. Construction began in 1975 and resumed in 1995 with the involvement of Rosatom after a long suspension.

The first power unit connected to the grid in September 2011 and entered full commercial operation in June 2013. Construction of a second unit is ongoing, and a contract for a third unit has already been signed.

Following recent US and Israeli military operations in Iran, explosions were reported in Bushehr province. Earlier, Rosatom evacuated employees' children, non-essential personnel, and those who chose to leave the country, while remaining staff continued to work at the construction site and nearby residential areas.

Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, warning of the risks posed to nuclear safety amid escalating conflict.