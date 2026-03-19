Tehran Praises Moscow for Supplying Essential Medicines During Crisis

The Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed gratitude to Russia for providing humanitarian assistance and ensuring the supply of essential medicines to the country.

Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента торговли и услуг города Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Humanitarian aid

Russia Supplies 30 Tons of Critical Medicines

Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, stated that the Russian Federation played a key role in meeting urgent medical needs by delivering 30 tons of pharmaceuticals.

"The Russian Federation played an important role in meeting the demand for medicines by sending 30 tons of medical supplies.”

He emphasized that such support reflects the depth of ties between the two nations, especially during difficult times.

Humanitarian Support Strengthens Bilateral Relations

Kolivand noted that the assistance underscores growing cooperation between the peoples of Iran and Russia, particularly amid ongoing regional instability.

Leaders Discuss De-Escalation Efforts

On March 10, Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East. The Russian president reaffirmed his principled stance in favor of a swift de-escalation of the conflict.