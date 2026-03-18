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Patrushev: Iran War Destructive for USA, Erodes Confidence in US Military Presence Abroad

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Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the Russian president and chairman of the Maritime Board, stated in an interview with Kommersant that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is destructive for the United States and brings no benefit to any of the parties involved.

Strait of Hormuz
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA Johnson Space Center, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Strait of Hormuz

According to Patrushev, the situation is eroding confidence in the American military presence abroad.

"For the United States itself, it is destructive, as Americans are undermining their own status as a guarantor of security for allies around the world," he said.

Impact on Global Alliances and Energy Markets

Patrushev also argued that alliances with Washington do not shield countries from the economic consequences of the crisis. In his view, restrictions on energy supplies could lead to the shutdown of energy-intensive industries in the European Union, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Australia.

Growing Maritime Security Threats

The Russian official highlighted increasing risks of terrorist attacks and sabotage targeting vessels bound for Russian ports. He noted that a range of measures has already been implemented to enhance maritime security.

These include equipping ships with protective systems and organizing naval escorts.

"Measures are being предусмотрены to escort commercial vessels with ships of the Russian Navy," Patrushev said.

Potential Escalation at Sea

According to Patrushev, political, diplomatic, and legal tools may not always be sufficient to counter what he described as a Western campaign against Russian shipping. He warned that Russia would develop additional responses if new maritime threats emerge, particularly from European countries.

Incident in the Mediterranean Sea

Patrushev referenced a recent incident involving the Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz, which was attacked in the Mediterranean Sea by Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels.

In early March, the tanker, sailing under the Russian flag with a cargo of liquefied natural gas from Murmansk, caught fire near the territorial waters of Malta following an attack reportedly launched from the Libyan coast. The crew was rescued.

The Russian Ministry of Transport described the incident as "maritime piracy” and stated that it occurred with the "connivance” of European Union countries.

"This is a blatant case, which we regard as an act of international terrorism," Patrushev said.

Security Measures Going Forward

In response to these threats, Russia is implementing a комплекс of measures to ensure the safety of maritime navigation. These include convoying commercial vessels with naval ships and deploying onboard defense systems.

The developments highlight growing risks to global shipping routes and underline the increasing militarization of maritime logistics amid broader geopolitical tensions.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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