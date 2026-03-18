Putin Slams IOC Over Double Standards and Political Use of Sport

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the International Olympic Committee (IOC), sharply criticizing the organization for what he described as the politicization of sport.

Photo: flickr.com by Сэм, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Olympic flag

According to remarks reported by RIA Novosti, Putin expressed dissatisfaction with the IOC's approach, particularly its decision not to impose sanctions on Israel and the United States over military actions against Iran.

"I would very much like the IOC to stop performing tricks,"

he said, stressing that sport should unite people rather than deepen conflicts.

Call for Return to Olympic Principles

Putin noted that sport must serve as a unifying force and help resolve tensions rather than exacerbate them. He expressed hope that the IOC would return to the principles established by Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic movement.

"Let us hope this will happen in the near future,"

he added.

Referring to the IOC's statement that sport should remain a "beacon of hope,” Putin said he agreed with the sentiment but criticized what he sees as inconsistency in its application.

Praise for Russian Paralympians

During a government meeting held via videoconference, Putin also praised the performance of Russian Paralympians at the Games in Italy, calling their results extraordinary.

"As for our athletes, the Paralympians, they truly accomplished a real feat. It is simply astonishing,"

he said.

A small Russian team competed at the Paralympics, including alpine skiers Alexey Bugaev and Varvara Voronchikhina, cross-country skiers Ivan Golubkov and Anastasia Bagiyan with guide Sergey Sinyakin, and snowboarders Dmitry Fadeev and Filipp Shebbo. They competed under the national flag.

In total, Russian athletes won 12 medals: eight gold, one silver, and three bronze, securing third place in the overall standings despite the small delegation.

Ongoing Debate Over Athlete Participation

Kirsty Coventry, President of the IOC, previously commented on the timeline for a full return of Russian athletes to international competition, noting that no specific deadlines have been set.

The IOC earlier emphasized its commitment to neutrality regarding conflicts in the Middle East, stating that sport should remain a symbol of hope in a world affected by divisions and crises.

However, this position has drawn criticism from Russian officials and sports figures. Umar Kremlev, President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), described the IOC's stance as the height of cynicism and accused it of applying double standards.

"Not banning anyone is the right decision, but why did it require sacrificing the careers of athletes from Russia and Belarus to reach this point?"

he said in comments to RBC Sport.

Background: Sanctions and Neutral Status

Following the start of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022, the IOC recommended that international sports federations suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes, citing violations of the Olympic truce and the Olympic Charter. Most organizations followed these recommendations.

In subsequent years, athletes from both countries gradually returned to international competitions, but primarily under neutral status and often excluded from team events.

At the Olympic Games in 2024 and 2026, only a limited number of Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to participate under neutral conditions.