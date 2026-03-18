Japan Unveils Kawasaki EC-2 SOJ Electronic Warfare Aircraft in First Public Flight

Japan has carried out the first public flight of the Kawasaki EC-2 SOJ, a specialized electronic warfare aircraft designed to disrupt and suppress enemy electronic systems from a safe distance.

Purpose and Capabilities

The primary mission of the EC-2 SOJ is to interfere with adversary radar and electronic systems without entering the engagement range of enemy surface-to-air missile systems. This allows the aircraft to operate with reduced risk while supporting broader military operations.

In addition to its jamming role, the aircraft is expected to play a significant part in electronic warfare operations, including suppression of enemy air defenses and disruption of communications networks.

Strategic Context in East Asia

The development of the EC-2 SOJ reflects Japan's response to the increasingly complex and advanced radar and surveillance systems deployed across East Asia. As regional military technologies evolve, the need for platforms capable of disabling or degrading these systems at range has become more urgent.

Japan seeks to maintain a technological edge by fielding an aircraft that can effectively neutralize hostile detection capabilities, thereby enhancing operational flexibility and survivability.

Cost and Development

The Japanese government has allocated approximately 41.4 billion yen for the program. The EC-2 SOJ is based on the Kawasaki C-2 transport aircraft, which is estimated to cost around $200 million per unit.

Given its specialized electronic warfare equipment-including upgraded radar systems, large antenna arrays, and advanced jamming capabilities-the EC-2 SOJ is expected to be more expensive. Estimates suggest that the cost per aircraft could reach at least $250 million.

Enhancing Modern Warfare Capabilities

The introduction of the EC-2 SOJ highlights the growing importance of electronic warfare in modern military strategy. As conflicts increasingly depend on control of the electromagnetic spectrum, platforms like this aircraft are becoming critical components of national defense systems.