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Turkey Offers to Host Next Round of Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

World

Turkey has signaled its readiness to host a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced during a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to RIA Novosti citing a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Istanbul. Bosporus IMG 7266 2350
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx1979, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Istanbul. Bosporus IMG 7266 2350

"Minister Fidan once again confirmed that Turkey is ready to host the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine,” the source said.

Potential Venue and Obstacles

Earlier, Federation Council Senator Grigory Karasin suggested that Turkey could serve as a neutral location for Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. He noted that Kyiv's current position remains the primary obstacle to scheduling a new round.

Diplomatic Context

On March 9, President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Iran and potential steps toward resolving the Ukraine conflict during a phone conversation with former US President Donald Trump. Turkey's offer aligns with ongoing international efforts to facilitate dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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