Iranian Ambassador Responds to Rumors of Supreme Leader Receiving Treatment in Moscow

Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Russia, has rejected reports claiming that the country's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is undergoing medical treatment in Moscow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Iran Military Monitor (from X), https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Official portrait of Mojtaba Khamenei 2026

Writing on social media, Jalali described the claims as part of a coordinated information campaign.

"The news about transferring the Supreme Leader to Russia for treatment is a new psychological war,” he stated.

He added that Iranian leaders do not seek refuge abroad and remain among their people.

Kremlin Declines Comment

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, declined to comment on reports about Khamenei's possible presence in Moscow.

Conflicting Reports on Health

Speculation about Khamenei's condition intensified after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that the Iranian leader had been injured and possibly disfigured.

Hegseth suggested that the absence of public appearances or statements could be linked to his condition, describing him as "injured” and "in hiding.”

However, Iranian officials have presented a different picture. The Iranian Foreign Ministry acknowledged that Khamenei had been wounded during US and Israeli strikes but said his condition was satisfactory.

Meanwhile, Yousef Pezeshkian, a government adviser and son of Iran's president, dismissed reports of serious injury.

"I asked several well-connected individuals, and they told me that, by the grace of God, he is safe and sound,” he said.

Background: Leadership Change in Iran

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the role of Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during US and Israeli strikes.

His appointment was supported by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, with backing from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which reportedly played a key role in the transition.

Ongoing Information Struggle

The conflicting statements from US and Iranian officials highlight the broader информационное противостояние surrounding the situation in Iran.

Amid limited verified information, questions about the health and whereabouts of the country's new leader remain unresolved.