Russian Analyst Claims Missiles from Kaliningrad Could Reach European Capitals in Minutes

Valery Gromak, a retired Russian Navy captain of the first rank, has outlined the potential reach and speed of Russian missile systems, emphasizing their ability to strike major European cities within minutes from Kaliningrad.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Алексей Иванов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Iskander missile complex

Speaking in an interview with Pravda.Ru, Gromak suggested that the publicly available specifications of Russian missile systems may underestimate their true capabilities.

Missile Range and Flight Times

According to Gromak, Russia's hypersonic systems can cover distances ranging from 1,300 to 2,000 kilometers, though he считает that real performance may exceed these figures.

"We have supersonic aircraft in the Baltic Fleet, and the range of our hypersonic missiles is between 1,300 and 2,000 kilometers. It should be assumed these figures are understated, as full data is not publicly disclosed,” he said.

Even using conservative estimates, Gromak argued that missiles launched from Kaliningrad could reach a large portion of Europe.

"From Kaliningrad to London, a "Kinzhal' missile would take about 350 seconds. To Brussels — 208 seconds, to Warsaw — 65 seconds, and to Vilnius — just 40 seconds,” he stated.

Additional Missile Systems

Gromak also pointed to the deployment of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, which he said is capable of carrying high-speed ballistic missiles.

"The Iskander system is also capable of delivering ballistic missiles. It could reach Warsaw in around two minutes,” he added.

Orbán Warns of European Military Escalation

Separately, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán заявил that European Union countries are preparing for a broader military role in the conflict involving Ukraine.

Speaking at a campaign event in Kaposvár, Orbán said Europe is steadily increasing its involvement.

"All of Europe is preparing for war. It is sending weapons and money, and sooner or later it will send troops to Ukraine,” Orbán said.

He added that Hungary intends to remain outside such developments.

"Today, we are the only country in Europe that is not preparing for war,” he stated.

Growing Strategic Tensions

The statements highlight rising geopolitical tensions and differing approaches among European states regarding the ongoing conflict.

While military analysts discuss the technical capabilities of modern weapons systems, political leaders continue to debate the extent of involvement in regional security issues.