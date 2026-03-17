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US General in Kyiv Reportedly Sustained Concussion After Alcohol Incident

World

A report by the US Department of Defense has revealed details of an incident involving Major General Antonio Aguto, who previously coordinated military assistance to Ukraine between 2022 and 2024.

Pentagon building
Photo: flickr.com by mariordo59, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Pentagon building

According to the report, the incident occurred in May 2024 during a dinner in Kyiv, where the general and a companion consumed strong alcoholic beverages.

The document suggests that Aguto likely exceeded safe alcohol limits and sustained a concussion after one or more falls later that evening.

The report indicates that the injury was consistent with impacts sustained during multiple falls, potentially linked to alcohol intoxication.

The episode formed part of a wider internal investigation into the conduct of Antonio Aguto.

Officials reviewed the circumstances surrounding both the injury and additional incidents related to operational discipline.

In a separate security lapse, the general reportedly left a folder containing classified maps on a train in Poland, where it remained unattended for approximately 24 hours.

The incident was described in the report as a "failure to properly safeguard classified information.”

The findings highlight concerns over adherence to security protocols and personal conduct among senior military personnel operating in sensitive environments.

The case underscores the importance of strict compliance with procedures designed to protect classified information and maintain operational integrity.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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