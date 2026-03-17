Russia Strengthens Ties with Cuba as Sanctions Intensify

Russia has signaled its readiness to provide assistance to Cuba as the country continues to face economic pressure linked to longstanding US sanctions.

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According to Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow is actively discussing potential support measures with Cuban counterparts.

"As Russia, we are ready to provide all possible assistance. These issues are being worked out with our Cuban counterparts,” Peskov said, as cited by TASS.

Humanitarian Challenges Highlighted

Peskov noted that Cuba is currently experiencing significant humanitarian difficulties, underscoring the need for continued cooperation.

He added that contacts between Moscow and Havana are ongoing at both expert and working levels.

Putin Criticizes New Sanctions

During a meeting with Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's foreign minister, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia considers new sanctions against Cuba unacceptable.

"This is a special period, with new sanctions. You know our position on this — we do not accept anything of the sort,” Putin said, according to RIA Novosti.

He emphasized that the position of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the matter is "open, clear, and unambiguous.”

Longstanding Bilateral Relations

Putin also highlighted the historically close relationship between Russia and Cuba, noting that ties between the two countries have developed over decades.

These longstanding connections continue to shape cooperation in economic, political, and humanitarian areas.