Energy Shortages Force Sri Lanka to Shift Schools and Offices to Four-Day Schedule

The government of Sri Lanka has introduced a four-day working week for schools, universities, and several public sector institutions as part of emergency measures to conserve fuel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by calflier001, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Sri Lanka

According to reports from Interfax, citing local media, the decision aims to reduce energy consumption amid a growing fuel shortage affecting the country.

Essential Services Continue to Operate

Authorities clarified that key services will remain operational despite the сокращение рабочей недели. Hospitals, customs services, and ports will continue functioning on Wednesdays, even as other government institutions reduce in-person operations.

Public sector employees have also been encouraged to work remotely where possible in order to minimize commuting and fuel usage.

Fuel Restrictions Introduced Nationwide

The energy crisis has prompted the government to impose strict limits on fuel purchases. Public transport operators are allowed to buy no more than 200 liters of fuel per week.

Private motorists face even tighter restrictions, with a weekly cap of 15 liters per vehicle.

Impact of Global Energy Disruptions

Sri Lanka, along with several other countries in South Asia, has been affected by disruptions in energy supplies linked to instability in the Middle East.

The situation has led to delays and interruptions in fuel deliveries, placing additional strain on economies heavily dependent on imported energy resources.

Search for Alternative Supplies

In response to the crisis, Sri Lanka has approached Russia with a request to supply energy resources.

At the same time, other regional players are exploring similar options. On March 17, reports emerged that Thailand is also discussing the possibility of purchasing oil from Russia.

These developments highlight the growing competition for energy supplies as countries seek to stabilize their domestic markets.