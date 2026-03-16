US Navy Relocates Two Aircraft Carriers to Reduce Risk from Iran and Houthi Missiles

The United States Navy has repositioned two aircraft carriers farther from the coasts of Iran and Yemen in an effort to reduce vulnerability to potential missile and drone threats. The development was reported by Defence Security Asia, which analyzed recent satellite imagery.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Group Sail (8749757)

The analysis relied on satellite images published on the platform MizarVizion, which show changes in the locations of the aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford.

USS Abraham Lincoln Moves Farther from Iran

According to the report, the USS Abraham Lincoln had previously been operating less than 350 kilometers from the Iranian coastline. Satellite imagery now indicates that the carrier has moved more than 1,100 kilometers away from Iran.

The ship is currently positioned in the southwestern waters of Oman, near the city of Salalah.

"The significant increase in distance from Iran reduces the aircraft carrier's vulnerability to short-range coastal threats,” the publication noted.

Military analysts say this repositioning could help limit exposure to anti-ship missiles and drone attacks launched from coastal areas.

USS Gerald R. Ford Repositioned in the Red Sea

The second carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, has reportedly moved southward into the central part of the Red Sea, away from the area near the port city of Jeddah.

Its new position places the vessel outside the estimated maximum range of anti-ship missiles believed to be operated by Houthi forces in Yemen.

Despite the repositioning, carrier-based aircraft are still able to access key maritime routes and operational corridors across the region.

Reducing Operational Risks

According to the authors of the report, the relocation reflects an attempt by the United States to reduce operational risks as tensions remain high across the Middle East.

Strategic adjustments in naval positioning are often used to balance deterrence with the protection of high-value assets such as aircraft carriers.

Recent Incident on USS Gerald R. Ford

The developments follow reports of a fire aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. The US Fifth Fleet confirmed that the fire broke out in the ship's main laundry facilities.

Officials emphasized that the incident was unrelated to combat operations and that the situation was brought under control.