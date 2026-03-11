World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Oil Rises While Gas Falls: Energy Markets Shake Amid Middle East War

World

The price of natural gas on the London-based ICE exchange has fallen sharply, according to trading data.

Natural gas
Photo: Creative Commons by by ReubenGBrewer, by ReubenGBrewer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Natural gas

During trading on Tuesday, March 10, the price of gas based on the TTF hub index in the Netherlands dropped by 19 percent. The price of the fuel declined to 548 dollars per thousand cubic meters.

Extreme Volatility Amid Middle East Conflict

Against the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East, fuel prices have experienced sharp fluctuations. Since the end of February, gas prices have risen by more than 100 percent.

Before the United States and Israel began their operation against Iran, gas quotations had fallen to around 382 dollars. After the start of military operations, prices approached the level of 820 dollars.

UK Gas Reserves Fall to Critical Levels

It was previously reported that gas reserves in the United Kingdom declined from 18,000 gigawatt-hours last year to 6,700 gigawatt-hours.

This means that Britain could soon face a shortage of gas. According to estimates, the reserves stored in underground facilities would be sufficient to cover only 1.5 to 2 days of active consumption.

Some tankers transporting liquefied natural gas have begun changing their routes and heading toward Asian markets. As a result, the United Kingdom is forced to pay significantly higher prices for supplies.

Oil Prices Continue to Rise

At the same time, global oil prices have accelerated their growth, according to market data.

On Wednesday, March 11, crude oil traded on the London-based ICE exchange rose by more than five percent compared with the previous closing level.

A barrel of benchmark North Sea crude Brent climbed to 92.22 dollars.

Meanwhile, April futures contracts for American WTI crude rose by 5.82 percent. The price reached 88.31 dollars per barrel.

IEA Considers Record Oil Release

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and increasing volatility in global oil markets, the International Energy Agency has for the first time in its history proposed releasing the largest volume of oil from strategic reserves.

The proposal is linked to an attempt to soften the surge in prices triggered by the joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran.

According to reports, the proposed volume could exceed the 182 million barrels that member states released from reserves in 2022.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy
Europe
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy
Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design
World
Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design
Popular
One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance

A reported phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump appears to have coincided with Moscow’s sudden shift on energy exports and Washington’s discussion of easing sanctions on Russian oil

One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance
Storm Shadow Missiles Hit Russia's Bryansk Region: Six Killed
Storm Shadow Missiles Hit Russia's Bryansk Region: Six Killed
Iran Fires Back at Trump: 'More Powerful Forces Could Not Destroy Us'
Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy Oleg Artyukov One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance Lyuba Lulko Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
New Chinese Anti-Drone Technology Offers Low-Cost Microwave Defense for Cities
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy
Putin Says Ukraine Still Controls Up to 17 Percent of Donetsk Region
Putin Says Ukraine Still Controls Up to 17 Percent of Donetsk Region
Last materials
Oil Rises While Gas Falls: Energy Markets Shake Amid Middle East War
US Uses HIMARS Ballistic Missiles Against Iranian Navy in Operation Epic Fury
Bryansk Region Declares Day of Mourning After Deadly Storm Shadow Missile Strike
Storm Shadow Missiles Hit Russia's Bryansk Region: Six Killed
Berlin Stands Firm: Merz Rules Out Lifting Sanctions on Russian Energy
One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance
Russian Flag and Anthem Return to Paralympic Podium in Milan-Cortina
Putin Says Ukraine Still Controls Up to 17 Percent of Donetsk Region
Iran Fires Back at Trump: 'More Powerful Forces Could Not Destroy Us'
Inflation Drives Russians to Review Turkish Real Estate Investments
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.