Iran Fires Back at Trump: 'More Powerful Forces Could Not Destroy Us'

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, called US President Donald Trump's threats "empty,” posting a warning on X against any attempt to provoke the Iranian people.

Photo: United States Department of Defense is licensed under public domain The destroyer USS Thomas Hudner during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Trump Threatens '20 Times Harder' Strikes

Earlier, Trump threatened that the United States could strike Iran "20 times harder” if Tehran halts oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. He added that easily vulnerable targets would be destroyed, making the country's recovery "practically impossible.”

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Larijani Responds with Defiance

Larijani attached a screenshot of Trump's post in his message, stating that the Iranian people are not afraid of empty threats and reminding the US that even more powerful forces have failed to destroy Iran. "So beware, lest you perish yourself,” he wrote.

Trump Downplays Iran's Retort

In a CBS News interview, Trump dismissed Larijani's warning, saying, "I have no idea what he is talking about or who he is. I don't care.”