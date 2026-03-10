Russia's Iran War Triumph: Putin Ready to Supply Europe, US Considers Easing Oil Sanctions

US President Donald Trump said Washington may lift some sanctions targeting the oil sectors of certain countries as global energy prices continue to rise.

Photo: freepik by ArtPhoto_studio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Oil company worker

Trump Announces Possible Sanctions Relief

Speaking about US economic policy, Trump indicated that the administration is prepared to reconsider restrictions affecting global oil supplies.

"We imposed sanctions on some countries. We are going to remove those sanctions until the situation improves. After that, maybe we won't have to bring them back,” said Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, the White House is examining the possibility of easing restrictions on Russian oil exports in order to slow the rise of global energy prices.

Energy Prices Driving Policy Debate

The administration reportedly believes that relaxing some restrictions could help stabilize international energy markets, where prices have surged in recent weeks.

Earlier, Trump said he would support easing sanctions against Russia if a peace agreement were reached regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

"I would very much like to ensure sanctions relief,” the US president said in response to a question on the issue.

Putin Signals Willingness to Supply Energy to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia remains ready to cooperate with Europe on oil and gas supplies if European governments signal their readiness.

"We should not wait until Europe demonstratively slams the door on energy supplies but redirect volumes to other markets,” Putin said.

He added that Russia would continue delivering oil and gas to countries considered reliable buyers, naming Slovakia and Hungary among them.

According to the Russian leader, global demand for Russian energy resources is currently growing in several regions.

High Oil Prices Reshape Global Markets

British outlet UnHerd wrote that the military operation carried out by the United States and Israel in Iran has effectively pushed Russia back into a more prominent position in global oil markets.

"President Vladimir Putin has resumed oil deliveries to India, but this time not at a discount — instead with a premium. The Russians are back in the game,” the publication noted.

Oil prices have climbed sharply in recent weeks. On March 9, the price of Brent crude exceeded 115 dollars per barrel for the first time since June 29, 2022. As recently as January, it traded near 60 dollars per barrel.

Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury issued a license allowing India to purchase Russian oil that was already loaded on tankers at sea. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington could consider further easing restrictions on Russian oil exports.