Iran Unveils New Shahed-101 Kamikaze Drone With Front Propeller Design

Iran has reportedly introduced a new version of the Shahed-101 kamikaze drone featuring a redesigned propulsion system and updated airframe configuration.

Photo: snn.ir by Bahareh Asadi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Iranian drone launch

New Propeller Configuration

According to information published by Military Chronicle, the updated drone differs from earlier models by replacing the traditional rear-mounted pusher piston engine with a front propeller.

"Judging by the sound and its appearance, it appears to be powered by an electric motor,” the publication noted.

The drone's airframe includes a fixed wing and an X-shaped tail assembly positioned at the rear of the fuselage.

Launch With Booster Rocket

The Shahed-101 is reportedly launched using a rocket booster attached to the rear of the aircraft. After the drone reaches the required altitude, the booster separates from the main body.

Comparison With US Systems

Earlier, The War Zone cited comments by Brad Cooper, an admiral in the United States Navy, who said that American Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System drones — known as LUCAS - have proven to be highly effective strike platforms.

According to him, these systems share similarities with Iran's Shahed-136 loitering munition and have become an important tool for modern combat operations.