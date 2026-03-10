Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions

The Kremlin declined to comment on allegations that Russia may have shared intelligence with Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Photo: Viktor Kovalenko Moscow, Moscow Kremlin, Alexandrovsky Garden

Peskov Responds to Allegations

Responding to questions from journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would not comment on reports claiming that Russia had transferred intelligence information to Iran.

"We do not comment on them in any way,” Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman also declined to clarify whether the topic was discussed during the recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

"We have already said everything we wanted to about the content of the conversation,” Peskov added.

Putin's Talks With Middle Eastern Leaders

Earlier, on March 2, Putin held a series of phone conversations with leaders from the Middle East to discuss the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Among those he spoke with were Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.