World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions

World

The Kremlin declined to comment on allegations that Russia may have shared intelligence with Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Moscow, Moscow Kremlin, Alexandrovsky Garden
Photo: Viktor Kovalenko
Moscow, Moscow Kremlin, Alexandrovsky Garden

Peskov Responds to Allegations

Responding to questions from journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would not comment on reports claiming that Russia had transferred intelligence information to Iran.

"We do not comment on them in any way,” Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman also declined to clarify whether the topic was discussed during the recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

"We have already said everything we wanted to about the content of the conversation,” Peskov added.

Putin's Talks With Middle Eastern Leaders

Earlier, on March 2, Putin held a series of phone conversations with leaders from the Middle East to discuss the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Among those he spoke with were Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
World
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Iran Strikes in Retaliation After Girls’ School Attack, Hitting US and Israeli Targets
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Strikes in Retaliation After Girls’ School Attack, Hitting US and Israeli Targets
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
World
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
Popular
Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a one-hour phone call to discuss the Iran crisis, negotiations over Ukraine, and the situation in Venezuela.

Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Middle East War Pushes Gulf Monarchies to Reconsider Trillion-Dollar Investments Oleg Artyukov Why Russia Is Central to Asia’s Energy Security Amid Gulf Turmoil Hriday Sarma
Last materials
Dollar Surges Past 80 Rubles on Forex as Russian Central Bank Currency Sales Fall
Luxury Aurus Sedan to Cost Up to $740K After Platform Upgrade
Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions
IAEA Chief Grossi May Discuss Nuclear Risks During Upcoming Russia Visit
Kremlin: Trump Did Not Ask Putin for Ceasefire in Ukraine During Phone Call
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks
Alina Kabaeva Appears at Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Moscow
Beer Poses the Greatest Risk to Male Potency, Urologist Warns
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.