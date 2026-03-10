IAEA Chief Grossi May Discuss Nuclear Risks During Upcoming Russia Visit

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is expected to visit Russia later this week, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by IAEA Imagebank, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Rafael Grossi

Planned Visit to Russia

A source cited by TASS said that the head of the international nuclear watchdog plans to travel to Russia by the end of the week.

"Such a visit is expected at the end of the week,” the source told the agency.

Further details about the upcoming trip and the agenda of talks have not yet been disclosed.

Grossi Among Candidates for UN Secretary-General

In addition to leading the International Atomic Energy Agency, Grossi is also considered one of the potential candidates for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Nuclear Safety Concerns in the Middle East

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that risks related to potential strikes near nuclear power plants in the Middle East should be discussed within the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

She made the statement while commenting on remarks by Alexey Likhachev, head of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, who warned about the possible consequences if shells were to hit areas near nuclear facility construction sites.